‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Lily May Want Cane Back When Jordan’s Secrets Come Out, But Is it Too Late?

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that although Cane (Daniel Goddard) has put his family through hell, Lily (Christel Khalil) still loves her husband and is second-guessing her decision to leave him. Cane has lied to her, cheated on her and even threw his family into financial turmoil, but Cane is the love of Lily’s life. Y&R viewers know that Lily and Jordan’s friendship is strengthening which in turn should set them up for a solid romance when the time comes. Likewise, Cane and Juliet are bonding over their new baby which will be born in a few short months, according to the latest spoilers.

Young and the Restless viewers can expect Lily to put on her brave face and tell Cane that it’s time that all of them move forward with their lives. With Jordan by her side, she will be able to fight the green-eyed monster and let Cane go. But is he really as squeaky clean as he would like her to believe? Or does he also have a past that he’s trying to hide from Lily? Surely Lily has a right to all the information from a friend like Jordan, especially since her trust was just broken by Cane and his lies.

Jordan told Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) that he has “concerns about keeping his past under wraps” according to Young and the Restless spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry. Young and the Restless spoilers also state that Jordan’s secrets are about to blow up in his face. The secret could be something small, but it could also be enough to drive Lily away and wishing that she still had Cane in her life.

Cane and Lily are one of the longtime, steady couples of Young and the Restless. Sooner or later, Lily will realize that she cannot fight her feelings for him anymore. But, will it be too little too late since it’s obvious that Juliet is pulling out all the stops to win Mr. Ashby’s heart? If Cane does choose Lily again, how will they cope with him having a son with Juliet? Or would it just be easier to let Cane and Juliet stay together while Lily finds love elsewhere?

