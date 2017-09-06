Kourtney Kardashian And Younes Bendjima Wear Matching Shirts

As Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima continue to enjoy one another’s company in Los Angeles, photographers are keeping close tabs on the 38-year-old and yesterday, they caught her wearing a shirt identical to one worn by Bendjima just one prior.

Following a couple of romantic vacations to Cannes and Egypt, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted running errand in Calabasas, California, and during the outing, she was wearing a black Shadow Hill shirt, just like the one her boyfriend wore while dining at Nobu restaurant in Malibu on Monday night.

According to a video shared by X17 Online, Younes Bendjima dined at the celebrity hotspot with a number of lovely ladies but when Kourtney Kardashian was asked if they were headed for a split, she gave no response.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima were spotted spending time together at a fair in Malibu, California, over the weekend and during their visit to the beach town, they didn’t hesitate to showcase their PDA and even shared a kiss as paparazzi snapped photos.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima were first spotted together in late 2016 but didn’t go public with their romance until earlier this year. As fans will recall, Kardashian had previously been linked to Justin Bieber and earlier this year, the rumored couple was spotted together a couple of times.

At the end of last month, a source told Hollywood Life that Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s relationship wasn’t serious, despite their many outings together. Instead, the insider explained, Kardashian has been keeping her family life separate from Bendjima and when it comes to introducing him to her kids, she doesn’t yet have any plans to do so.

“Right now though, Kourtney is just enjoying letting her hair down, and being someone other than just a ‘mom,'” the source said.

Kourtney Kardashian shares her three kids, 7-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope, and 2-year-old Reign, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian and her family, including sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are currently in production on the 14th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

