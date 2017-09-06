‘Outdaughtered’s’ Dale Mills Is The Cool Uncle Every Kid Needs: Here’s What You Need To Know About Him

Outdaughtered’s Dale Mills is the cool uncle that every kid needs: he cracks wise, likes to laugh and have a good time, and is an all-around swell guy. Unfortunately, fans are going to be seeing a lot less of him now that the current season is winding down. To get you by until then, here are a few facts you need to know about mom Danielle’s brother from In Touch Weekly.

Like His Brother-In-Law, He’s A Businessman

Reality TV may pay the bills for its stars, but for second- and third-tier characters, the money isn’t enough that you don’t still need a day job. For Dale Mills, that means slogging it out behind a desk at Sprint Safety, the same place where brother-in-law Adam has worked.

And we know this because, like just about everybody who wants to get ahead in business, he has a LinkedIn profile. And according to a former co-worker, he’s great at his job.

“Dale is a true professional, very detailed and always comes through for his client. Dale is quickly becoming the ‘go-to guy’ for all project communication needs. You would be hard pressed to find a better professional when it comes to refinery project communications.”

He’s Not Just An Uncle, He’s Also A Dad

Mills and his wife, Crystal (Danielle Busby’s sister, whom the busby girls call “Aunt Kiki,”), are themselves parents to two kids: Kenzie, 7, and Bronson, 4.

And on the subject of parenting, it seems that Uncle Dale, like all parents, sometimes has parenting moments that don’t make him proud. This was apparent during the episode when Dale was babysitting his nieces — and he lost Hazel!

Q: What happens when Uncle Dale babysits?

A: One face slap & a missing quint! Watch #OutDaughtered on #TLCgo! https://t.co/kATsBxHZ6L pic.twitter.com/9Jx5dHU24q — TLC Network (@TLC) August 23, 2017

And Then There Was That Time He Met Drake

You can’t be a cool uncle without a cool uncle story, and Uncle Dale might have the coolest one of all: he met Drake once.

A post shared by Dale Mills (@dpmills10) on Nov 27, 2014 at 7:21am PST

Specifics aren’t clear, but it looks like Dale and a friend happened to run into the pop legend when he swung through Austin (the Outdaughtered family is based in Texas).

You can see more of Uncle Dale’s shenanigans when Outduaghtered returns for its next season.

[Featured Image by Dale Mills/Instagram]