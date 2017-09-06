There are many things to look forward to in Game of Thrones Season 8, but viewers are pretty certain about one particular development in the HBO show’s storyline. Fans are convinced that Daenerys Targaryen will become the next Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. However, some also believe that the Mother of Dragons will have a very short reign over Westeros in the final season.

But who will take over as ruler of the Seven Kingdoms after Daenerys Targaryen? The obvious choice as the possible successor is Jon Snow, who was last seen getting busy with Dany on the boat back to Westeros. However, there is also a possibility that the Hand of the Queen could eventually take the Iron Throne. Will Daenerys choose Tyrion Lannister as his successor in Game of Thrones Season 8?

People couldn’t stop talking about how Tyrion reacted when he realized that Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow were having sex. Although some believed that the Hand of the Queen was crestfallen because he is in love with Dany, there could be a different reason why is unhappy with the coupling. Is there a possibility that Tyrion Lannister is disappointed because he is hoping to be chosen as Dany’s successor in Game of Thrones Season 8?

The seventh season of Game of Thrones certainly made a big deal about Daenerys Targaryen’s alleged inability to have children, something that fans believe will be debunked in 2019. However, Tyrion Lannister seemed to accept Dany’s infertility and was concerned about the future. In “Beyond the Wall,” Tyrion tries to get the Mother of Dragons to discuss her possible successor since her only children happen to be dragons. Dany ended the conversation by stating that the line of succession will be discussed once she has the Iron Throne.

Some believe that Tyrion Lannister might be hoping to be named as Daenerys Targaryen’s successor in Game of Thrones Season 8. After all, he is the Hand of the Queen and the most likely person to be chosen to take over by the Mother of Dragons. Unfortunately, things might not go the way Tyrion wants now that Jon Snow is sleeping with Dany, and the two could eventually have a child together who will be her successor.

Find out who will succeed Daenerys Targaryen as the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms in Game of Thrones Season 8, which premieres on HBO in 2019.

[Featured Image by Macall B. Polay/HBO]