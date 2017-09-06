Melania Left Off 2017 ‘Vanity Fair’ Best-Dressed List: Fans Revolt At Omission Of Trump Women, Melania

First Lady Melania Trump is known for her fashionable style of dress, such as when she recently wore a pink dress and powder blue coat to church on Sunday, as reported by the Inquisitr. As seen in the video titled “Watch Vanity Fair’s 2017 International Best Dressed List | Vanity Fair,” former First Lady Michelle Obama appears at the start of the video, with a photo of Michelle adjusting former President Barack Obama’s tie shown as the thumbnail of the video. However, the long list of women and men that includes politicians, royal personalities, and sports heroes doesn’t include the name Melania — or any Trump, for that matter.

As seen on the very long list of women and men on the best-dressed list published by Vanity Fair on Wednesday, September 6, former models like Natividad Abascal are listed, but former model Melania is not listed. Actress Lauren Bacall appears on the Vanity Fair list, as well as socialites and philanthropists like Anne H. Bass. Even Evangelina Blahnik, who is the company director for shoe designer Manolo Blahnik — a shoe brand that Melania often wears — appears on the Vanity Fair list.

Political wives also appear on the Vanity Fair list, but the absence of Melania’s name on the latest list of fashionable people has her fans accusing the publication of playing politics, especially in light of the recent criticism of Melania by Vogue for wearing high heels en route to Texas. As seen via a search on Facebook for “Vanity Fair and Melania,” reactions to Melania not making the Vanity Fair best-dressed list are coming in hot and heavy on both sides of the political spectrum on social media. The article titled “Guess Who Didn’t Make It Onto Vanity Fair’s Best Dressed List” by the Daily Caller has gotten nearly 9,000 Facebook shares within one hour of publication, as reported by Trendolizer.

Reactions to Melania not making the Vanity Fair best-dressed list feature some people calling the decision unfair, while others are writing that they don’t believe Melania should make the Vanity Fair list. Others are turning to the previous cover of the Mexican Vanity Fair, which features Melania pretending to eat from a bowl of diamonds, as one controversial reason why Melania didn’t appear in the latest Vanity Fair best-dressed list.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]