‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans’ Fiancé David Eason Receives Jail Sentence, Will He Be Thrown Behind Bars?

Jenelle Evans doesn’t have to worry about her fiancé, David Eason, heading to jail prior to their upcoming wedding date.

While the Teen Mom 2 star had been facing jail time due to a violation of a domestic protective order against him, a new report confirms that he was recently able to avoid jail time all together and has instead been put on probation.

On September 5, Radar Online revealed that Jenelle Evans’ third baby daddy pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday due to the protective order violation. However, while David Eason was given a 10-day sentence, the judge on his case suspended the entire sentence and chose to give him 12 months of unsupervised probation.

David Eason was previously sentenced to 60 days in jail for his violation but after appealing the judge’s decision, he was given a new judge and dealt with a much more lenient sentence.

According to the Radar Online report, David Eason was charged with the protective order violation after he reportedly hugged his son Kaden at a grocery store last year. As fans may recall, the child was with his grandmother and aunt at the time of the incident and both women were said to have become “frightened” when he “grabbed” the boy after they told him to go away.

David Eason’s ex-girlfriend had obtained the protective order against him at the end of 2015 after their volatile relationship came to an end. Eason also has an older daughter, Maryssa, from a previous relationship.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason began dating in 2015 and confirmed the reality star’s pregnancy one year later. Then, after welcoming daughter Ensley Jolie in late January of this year, the couple got engaged and set a wedding date of September 23, 2017.

In addition to her daughter with Eason, Jenelle Evans is mom to seven-year-old Jace and three-year-old Kaiser.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, her family, and her co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Briana DeJesus, Leah Messer, and Kailyn Lowry, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

