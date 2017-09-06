Jim Bob Duggar Donates $500 To Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

Jim Bob Duggar made a personal donation to an individual’s Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The 19 Kids and Counting patriarch’s generous act was done without much fanfare, but Duggar watchers were quick to catch on the news through the GoFundMe website.

According to the Facebook page “Duggar Family News: Life is not all pickles and hairspray,” Jim Bob gave $500 to Jacob Wilson, “the son of a close family friend” who was doing a solo volunteer work in Houston, Texas. As stated on Wilson’s fundraising page, he’s asking for $1,000 to cover expenses such as fuel, first aid supplies, and food.

“Some friends and I are planning to take a boat down to Houston to assist with rescue efforts for the people who are still stranded. We will be doing this completely on a volunteer basis, but there will still be expenses: fuel, food, water, life jackets, first aid supplies, etc.”

Jim Bob Duggar was the first to respond, giving half of the amount being solicited. Currently, Wilson’s fundraiser is currently trending and has already gotten a total of $1,720, which is way more than what he has initially asked for.

However, some critics have questioned Jim Bob’s generosity and commented that he could give more than $500. Others pointed out that if the Duggar patriarch really wanted to be modest, he should have given anonymously instead.

“500? He could donate five grand and not think twice about it,” one critic commented.

However, there were some people who also took Jim Bob’s side and defended him from bashers. They praised the reality star for giving in this time of need and noted that $500 is a “sizable” personal donation.

“At least he gave something,” one fan wrote. “He’s not obligated to do anything.”

Meanwhile, other Duggar family members are also actively campaigning for Hurricane Harvey donations as well. Derick Dillard, Jill’s husband, encouraged his Twitter followers to send help to relief operations by The North American Mission Board, a group of Baptist churches. Even Anna Duggar, who is usually silent on social media, re-tweeted a link from Samaritan’sPurse.org, directing her followers to help victims.

But perhaps the Duggars who are most active in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts are Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo. The calamity literally struck close to the Counting On couple, as they currently live in Laredo, Texas. During the storm’s onslaught, Jeremy updated his fans that he and Jinger were safe and prepared to welcome evacuees into their home. Jeremy’s Twitter feed is also filled with photos and updates on his local church’s relief work.

