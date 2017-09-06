Is Kylie Jenner’s Show In Jeopardy? Mom Kris Jenner Is Reportedly Enlisting The Help Of The Kardashian Sisters

Kylie Jenner is reportedly unable to keep up with the ongoing success her family’s long-running reality show, Keeping up with the Kardashians.

According to a new report, fans of the E! Network series haven’t been nearly as excited about Kylie Jenner’s new spinoff series, Life of Kylie, and when it comes to the show’s future, Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, is reportedly hoping to save the show with some help from her famous daughters.

On September 5, Radar Online told readers that ratings for Life of Kylie continue to plummet and as they do, Kris Jenner is reportedly begging the likes of Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian, to help save “the sinking ship.”

“Kylie is beginning to see that fans don’t care about her as much as she thinks, and is devastated by the show’s reception,” a Keeping Up With the Kardashians insider told the outlet.

As for how Kris Jenner is planning to turn the series into a success, the report claimed that she’s ordered her older children to promote Life of Kylie on their social media pages. She’s also said to be adding more footage to the show’s current edit.

Radar Online revealed that while Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been a ratings success for the E! Network for the past several years, TV By The Numbers has confirmed that last’s week’s episode of Life of Kylie drew in just 666,000 total viewers. In addition, the outlet noted, Kylie Jenner’s spinoff came in 21st place on Sunday night and was behind programs, including Weather Channel Live and HGTV’s Beachfront Bargain Hunt.

While there is certainly hope for Kylie Jenner’s show’s ratings to improve in the coming weeks, her friends are reportedly advising her to stick with what she is good at, which is selling cosmetics.

Kylie Jenner has plenty going on in her life, including a new romance with Travis Scott, but because she prefers to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, he has not been seen at all on the show and isn’t expected to make any appearances during Season 1.

