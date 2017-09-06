Joy-Anna Duggar ‘Big’ And ‘Thick’ Compared To Jill & Jessa, Wedding Date And Weight Gain Scandal Rages On

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth caused so much drama with the announcement of their pregnancy. Not only were the fans shocked because Joy-Anna is only 19 years old, but also because she has been married for three months, but because her baby bump seemed much bigger than expected. Along with the fact that the couple hastened their wedding date, the fans of Counting On started to think whether the baby conception happened before they were married.

The 19-year-old Duggar and 23-year-old husband got married in May 26, five months earlier than their original wedding date. Their big day was set for October 28, 2017, Joy-Anna’s birthday, but was moved up for reasons that were not clarified to the public.

When the newlyweds came in front of the camera to announce that they are expecting a baby, the started to think whether they had changed their wedding date to hide the fact that they may have conceived before they became husband and wife.

However, most of the fans are now defending Joy and Austin by saying that the to-be mother has always been “bigger” than her sisters, Jill and Jessa.

“She’s a bigger woman than her sisters,” one fan commented in her Instagram announcement. “She’s thick and she has bigger breast, and they say bigger women show more. My mom looked like she was having triplets with me, but in fact it was because of the fluid around me when I was a fetus.”

The amount of weight that Joy-Anna put on during her short pregnancy has also been used as a way to prove that she may have conceived before her wedding date. Many observers noted “that belly looks big for one baby at 3 months” and even used what she wrote in the announcement to move their argument further along.

Joy wrote in the caption of her Instagram announcement that her baby has “fingerprints,” which got some of the fans thinking that she may have been pregnant when she was just courting Austin.

“Fingerprints form at 6 months gestation,” one fan commented. “So conception was around March/April. So due date will be around December/January.”

Many Counting On fans rose to defend the new couple as they were bombarded with questions about whether upheld the virtues of marriage.

“Joy has always been a bit on the bigger size than her sisters, and she has also had a large bust,” one fan commented. “She did seem to lose some weight for her wedding but she looks as though she has gained a little and some more. Whenever they conceived their child is no business of ours and I just hope they go on to have a healthy child.”

When Jill and Jessa got pregnant with their first babies, they did not kick up as much drama concerning the conception. Check out Jessa Duggar pregnant with her first baby at 16 weeks.

16 weeks 1 day #BabyBump #BabySeewald A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on May 18, 2015 at 10:43am PDT

Do you think Joy is carrying a honeymoon baby or if there is more story with Austin Forsyth before the wedding? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Instagram]