Audrey Roloff Is Not Pleased With Jeremy After ‘LPBW’ Star Makes A Grave Bedroom Mistake

There are some things that husbands should never do, especially when their wives are pregnant and about to burst at any time. Unfortunately, this cardinal rule was recently broken by Jeremy Roloff, culminating in a little bedroom incident that left Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff quite aggravated.
Audrey’s latest update to her fans was uploaded to her Instagram Story, with the reality TV star expressing her sentiments about her pregnancy and Jeremy’s latest bedroom quirks. In one of the images, Audrey stated that she is extremely excited for the arrival of their child and that she is hoping Baby Girl Roloff comes as soon as possible.
In a video clip that was uploaded not long after her post about Baby Girl Roloff, however, Audrey revealed something that was equally funny and aggravating to her social media followers. Pointing her camera at her and Jeremy’s bed, Auj revealed that her husband just left his renovation tools on top of their sheets, on the bed where they sleep on. Two power tools could be seen in Audrey’s brief Instagram clip, as well as what appears to be a container for screws and other small items.
Apart from this, Audrey also asked her social media followers for some advice since her and Jeremy’s new white sheets were already stained on Jer’s side. According to Auj, she could not understand how their new beddings could get stained that quickly. Considering that Jeremy has been working non-stop in their home’s renovation, however, it is really quite understandable if Jer’s spot on the bed would be a bit dirtier than Audrey’s side.
This is right where Auj and I took our first official photo seven years ago. We weren't quite dating yet, but I told her I wanted to get a photo of us to document our summer. We were treading lightly, nervous that the wrong word might derail what we had going. It was brilliant – slow, nerving, exciting, and real – a relationship that was growing it's roots. I knew I had to get this photo, so I set up my tripod, set the timer, and boom (see next photo) we timestamped the moment and filed it away unsure of what was to come of us. Now we stand here seven years later taking a similar photo, about to do the same thing with our daughter! #beating50percent #stayingido #journeyofjerandauj
In another photo, Audrey directly expressed her aggravation at the power tools on their matrimonial bed, putting a pretty visible “This is not ok @jeremyroloff” caption on the image.
Overall, based on Audrey’s recent Instagram uploads, it appears that the reality TV star is experiencing some notable mood swings. Interestingly, mood swings are among the signs indicating that a woman is close to labor, according to a Mom365 report.
Do you think Auj’s mood swings in her Instagram Story are signs that she is about to give birth soon? Would Baby Girl Roloff arrive well into next week? Sound off in the comments below.
Every week, since our honeymoon, Jer and I sit down together and ask each other the same 6 questions and record our answers in a little journal. You'd be shocked at how simple the questions are, but even more surprised at how effective they can be. We began calling this practice our "Navigator's Council." It was a set aside time every Sunday for us to intentionally connect, communicate, and grow in love. You know those things that come up throughout the week that you always intend to have a conversation with your spouse about… but then there's just never a good time? Our Navigator's Council became a reliable "good time to talk about it." It has helped me share my heart, and understand Jer's, in a more meaningful way. This practice has been hands down one of the biggest assets to our marriage. As we look back on old entries, we are amazed a what this mere journal has prevented us from, and the standard it has held us to. The more we realized the benefits of this practice, the more we wanted to share it with others! So we decided to make our Navigator's Council notebook a little more legitament… in addition to our weekly questions, we added weekly devotionals + a calander and more space for notes, and we turned it into a self published book! Since December – when we launched it – thousands of you have joined us in commiting to this practice!!! It has been so incredible to read the reviews and testimonies from couples around the world, young and seasoned, who have joined us in this practice and their marriages have been radically changed, transformed, and strengthen! We can't wait to have a full bookshelf of journals someday that have recorded the growth of our love. If you haven't already, we hope you will consider picking up your own Navigator's Council and investing MORE into your marriage! Navigatorscouncil.com #navigatorscouncil #beating50percent #stayingido #journeyofjerandauj @beating50
Jeremy and Audrey Roloff star in Little People, Big World, which is expected to return for its newest season on TLC later this year.
[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Instagram]