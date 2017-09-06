Audrey Roloff Is Not Pleased With Jeremy After ‘LPBW’ Star Makes A Grave Bedroom Mistake

There are some things that husbands should never do, especially when their wives are pregnant and about to burst at any time. Unfortunately, this cardinal rule was recently broken by Jeremy Roloff, culminating in a little bedroom incident that left Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff quite aggravated.

Audrey’s latest update to her fans was uploaded in her Instagram Story, with the reality TV star expressing her sentiments about her pregnancy and Jeremy’s latest bedroom quirks. In one of the images, Audrey stated that she is extremely excited for the arrival of their child, and that she is hoping that Baby Girl Roloff comes as soon as possible.

In a video clip that was uploaded not long after her post about Baby Girl Roloff, however, Audrey revealed something that was equally funny and aggravating to her social media followers. Pointing her camera at her and Jeremy’s bed, Auj revealed that her husband just left his renovation tools on top of their sheets, on the bed where they sleep on. Two power tools could be seen in Audrey’s brief Instagram clip, as well as what appears to be a container for screws and other small items.

Apart from this, Audrey also asked her social media followers for some advice since her and Jeremy’s new white sheets were already stained on Jer’s side. According to Auj, she could not understand how their new beddings could get stained that quickly. Considering that Jeremy has been working non-stop in their home’s renovation, however, it is really quite understandable if Jer’s spot on the bed would be a bit dirtier than Audrey’s side.

In another photo, Audrey directly expressed her aggravation at the power tools on their matrimonial bed, putting a pretty visible “This is not ok @jeremyroloff” caption on the image.

Overall, based on Audrey’s recent Instagram uploads, it appears that the reality TV star is experiencing some notable mood swings. Interestingly, mood swings are among the signs indicating that a woman is close to labor, according to a Mom365 report.

Do you think Auj’s mood swings in her Instagram Story are signs that she is about to give birth soon? Would Baby Girl Roloff arrive well into next week? Sound off in the comments below.

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff star in Little People, Big World, which is expected to return for its newest season on TLC later this year.

