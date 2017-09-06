Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Update: She Reportedly Loves When He Sings His Songs To Her

Gwen Stefani is reportedly a total fangirl when it comes to her boyfriend of two years, Blake Shelton.

Days after Gwen Stefani was seen with her eyes locked on Blake Shelton during his concert in Kentucky, a source claims the couple continues to wow one another with their many talents.

“Gwen gets absolutely weak in the knees when Blake sings to her,” a source close to the couple told Hollywood Life on September 5.

As the source explained, Gwen Stefani absolutely loves to see Blake Shelton pull out his guitar and sing one of his many love songs directly to her and it doesn’t matter whether they are at her home in Los Angeles, his home in Oklahoma, or on the road.

“Gwen just falls deeper in love with Blake every time he sings her one of her favorite songs of his,” the insider continued.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been spending tons of time together throughout the summer but when it comes to the upcoming fall months, fans may see less and less outings between them due to Shelton’s duties with The Voice. As fans may know, The Voice Season 13 began production earlier this year and is set to premiere later this month.

According to the Hollywood Life report, rumors have been swirling in regard to Gwen Stefani possibly being pregnant with Blake Shelton’s first child but nothing has been confirmed at this point. That said, the couple continues to enjoy spending quality time together and often bring Stefani’s three sons, 11-year-old Kingston, nine-year-old Zuma, and three-year-old Apollo, with them when they travel.

As for where the pregnancy rumors began, Hollywood Life revealed that Gwen Stefani’s midsection has appeared a bit rounder than usual in recent photos.

Gwen Stefani starred alongside Blake Shelton during Season 7, Season 9, and Season 12 of The Voice but when it comes to Season 13, she will not be featured in a coaching role. Instead, the female coaching positions will be filled by new coach Jennifer Hudson and returning coach Miley Cyrus.

To see more of Blake Shelton and his co-stars, including Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus, and Jennifer Hudson, tune into The Voice Season 13 on Monday, September 25 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

