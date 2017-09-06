Jinger Duggar Wishes Jeremy Vuolo Happy Birthday, Jill Drops Possible Hint About Joseph’s Wedding Date

Jinger Duggar helped Jeremy Vuolo celebrate his 30th birthday by taking him out to enjoy one of the Duggar family’s favorite freebies. The location the couple chose for their celebration could provide a big hint about when Jinger’s younger brother, Joseph Duggar, will wed his fiancée, Kendra Caldwell. It also had Jill Duggar admitting that she was jealous of Jeremy’s birthday outing.

On Tuesday, Jinger Duggar took to Instagram to wish her husband a happy birthday. She shared a photo of herself and Jeremy Vuolo preparing to dig into a rich chocolate sundae at a restaurant, and she let her followers know that she feels like Jeremy deserved to treat himself on his special day. Her Instagram post included plenty of praise for the pastor, and she even claimed that God has never made a better man.

“Happy Birthday to the most incredible husband, friend, companion, leader, soulmate, protector, and man of God ever created! @jeremy_vuolo you are the love of my life!” Jinger wrote. “I couldn’t imagine life without you, baby! I love you with all of my heart! your grateful admirer forever, jing.”

Jill Duggar responded to the birthday message by spilling the beans about Jinger and Jeremy’s dining location.

“Yay!! He got his Marketplace chocolate mess!!! I wish I had a birthday once a week so I could get a free one that often! Happy birthday bro!” wrote the older Duggar daughter.

The “Chocolate Mess” is a sugar-laden specialty offered by the Marketplace Grill. According to the restaurant’s website, it only has two locations. Both are in Arkansas, and one of them is located in the Duggars’ hometown of Springdale. Duggar kids often celebrate their birthdays at the restaurant because, as noted by Jill, they can get a free Chocolate Mess each time they add another year to their age.

Back in January, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar shared a Facebook photo of Joseph Duggar getting his free birthday treat at the Marketplace Grill.

Members of the Free Jinger web forum suspect that Jinger and Jeremy’s presence in Arkansas is evidence that Joseph is getting married sometime this weekend, and the couple flew in early for the wedding. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell originally listed their wedding date as September 8 on their Amazon wedding registry. They later changed it to October 7, but it’s possible that they altered the date because they were hoping to deter fans and paparazzi from showing up to the event uninvited. Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, also used a decoy date on their registry.

Before the wedding festivities get started, Jinger Duggar is making sure that her husband doesn’t feel like his milestone birthday is getting overshadowed by all the excitement surrounding the big event. She also filmed a short birthday video for Jeremy in which she commends him for loving the Lord, being generous, and helping others.

“There are just so many things that I absolutely love about you and adore,” Jinger tells her husband. “I think your sensitive heart, first and foremost, towards the Lord and then also to other people who are hurting, those who are weary. You just come alongside them seeking to help.”

On August 30, Jeremy Vuolo tweeted that he and Jinger Duggar had “housed some refugees” fleeing Hurricane Harvey. The Laredo, Texas, residents were unaffected by the storm, and Jeremy revealed that he and Jinger were “planning a trip North” this week. It’s unclear whether he meant that they were heading to another area of Texas to help victims of the catastrophic storm or whether he was referencing their trip to Northwest Arkansas for Joseph and Kendra’s wedding.

