Usher Accuser Claims To Have A Sex Tape With The R&B Singer

Quantasia Sharpton has not stopped her pursuit of being legally compensated by R&B star Usher Raymond for allegedly giving her herpes during a sexual encounter between the two in 2014 at a Days Inn hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Usher has continued to deny the allegations and has vowed that he never had time to stop by the hotel with his busy touring schedule and time spent with his current wife.

Now, Sharpton and her celebrity attorney, Lisa Bloom, claim they have new evidence that places Raymond at the Days Inn on the night of the alleged encounter. Quantasia has gone on to say in a recent YouTube interview with Miss Jacob Kohinoor that she has a sex tape that the Grammy-winning artist was well aware of at the time she was filming. According to TMZ, Bloom is seeking to get the footage from the night Quantasia says Usher came to her room.

To the benefit of Sharpton, last month a former Days Inn employee confirmed that they indeed saw the 36-year-old singer at the hotel on the same night Sharpton claims they slept together. Although it always helps to have witnesses, unfortunately, it does not provide a judge with physical or visual evidence. However, if the alleged video evidence of their sexual encounter is true, it could help Quantasia’s case against Usher.

Usher Accuser Quantasia Sharpton Says She Has a Sex Tape with Him https://t.co/26SUSBzkCl — TMZ (@TMZ) September 6, 2017

Many people believe that the claims made by Sharpton are a desperate attempt to get a big payday from a rich celebrity. Just a few days ago, she mysteriously accused Raymond of trying to hide his assets in case he loses the case. Also, Usher has gone on to say that the accuser is “not his type,” which made many fans believe there’s a good chance that he is telling the truth.

However, he did have to pay a victim in the past when he first discovered he contracted the herpes virus. Since then, he’s been happily married and vows that he’s been a one-woman man. Unfortunately for Usher, if a sex tape between him and the alleged victim surfaces, his infidelity will be confirmed, and he may very well likely be awarding another victim a huge payday.

What Herpes? Usher Allegedly Had To Swat Chicks Away From His Green Peen At Vegas Appearance https://t.co/yfLvMthgmt pic.twitter.com/aeRseO4g8f — Bossip (@Bossip) September 6, 2017

[Featured Image by Stephen Cohen/Getty Images]