‘The View’ Rumors Are True — Confirmed Via A Confession From Co-host

The rumors swirling around about one of the ladies of The View are true and that is coming straight from the mouth of the co-host who is at the center of these rumors. The co-hosts on The View seem to be a revolving door, with the panel looking nothing like it did when the show first aired. There are all new faces and voices, except of course for one.

That would be Whoopi Goldberg. In a recent interview, Whoopi did acknowledge that the rumors concerning her departure from The View were not rumors, as she was really leaving the show. But today that’s with emphasis on the word “was,” as in the past.

Today Whoopi explains that she changed her mind about leaving her talk-show seat after a decade at the table with the ladies of The View. According to Xfinity News, Whoopi had every intention of making the past season her last, but someone intervened and was able to talk her out of it.

They were true: ''I wasn't coming back.'' https://t.co/MgvMoJyE9R — E! News (@enews) September 6, 2017

It wasn’t one of her co-hosts, past or present, and it wasn’t her agent that made her change her mind. It was Whoopi’s own daughter who got the superstar commedian to see the light after she got through expressing all the reasons that her mother needed to stay on the show. The 61-year-old Goldberg said,

“I wasn’t coming back but my daughter said I think that’s a mistake because we’ve just had a major shakeup and you need to be a part of this conversation.”

It hasn’t been easy for Whoopi as a member of the ladies of The View for the last 10-years. The job comes with a lot of stress and she also said that the “weight of people’s opinions” can really get to her at times. Whoopi said during this recent interview with E News,

“I never thought I would get in as much trouble as I seem to have gotten in. You have to be prepared for half the country to hate you every day. It’s a lot to carry but that’s why I try not to look back.”

The View is back for its 21st season despite the earlier rumor of Whoopi’s departure, which she herself corrected by deciding to stay on board. The ABC show is aired during the daytime hours at various times throughout the nation.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/AP Images]