Brad And Angelina One Year Later: Everything That Has Happened In Their ‘Year From Hell’

It’s almost been a year since Brad and Angelina shocked the world when they announced their split. While the couple has been through a roller coaster of a year, they have yet to finalize their nasty split. With their breakup anniversary fast approaching, here’s everything that has happened since their divorce on Sept. 20.

According to Radar Online, the divorce was sparked after a reported incident on a private plane between Brad Pitt and his 15-year-old son, Maddox. A drunken Pitt allegedly abused Maddox, which caused Angelina Jolie to finally cut ties for the sake of the kids. The actor was placed under investigation by child services and the FBI, though he was eventually cleared of the allegations.

Jolie, meanwhile, snatched up the kids and moved to a rental estate in Los Angeles. While she was fighting for full custody of the brood, Pitt secretly enrolled in rehab and agreed to undergo therapy. All the while, the custody battle was getting ugly in the media and both parties began to exchange insults in court.

Things got so bad, in fact, it seemed like Brad and Angelina would never resolve their differences and finalize the divorce. Everything changed, however, after they decided to hire a private judge and Pitt’s public image improved. With the breakup looking more optimistic, Pitt shared his side of the story split in a bombshell interview with GQ in which he took the blame for the divorce.

Pitt admitted that he boozed entirely too much during his marriage and that his drinking problem was one of the reasons the relationship fell apart. Fortunately, the War Machine star got help for his addiction and has been sober for the better part of a year. Given Pitt’s life changes, his relationship with Jolie has reportedly improved. They have not, however, finalized their divorce or worked out a custody arrangement.

Jolie and Pitt were together for over a decade before calling it quits. According to E! Online, the pair exchanged vows in August of 2014 after their kids pressured them to get married. The couple walked down the aisle in a secret wedding at their vineyard in France. Sadly, their union only lasted two years before everything unraveled.

