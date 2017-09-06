Andrea Londo Defends Maria Salazar On Instagram Against ‘Crying Woman’ Stereotype

One of the more interesting characters in Narcos Season 3 is Maria Salazar, who is portrayed by Andrea Londo. The actress plays the wife of a Colombian drug trafficker who uses her beauty and wit to provide protection for herself and young son.

Warning, Narcos Season 3 spoilers ahead.

Andrea Londo took to Instagram to defend Maria Salazar after an article accused the character of living up to the what the author of the article describes as the “Narcos‘ Crying Woman trope.” The article shames Salazar for crying while searching for her missing husband Claudio Salazar, who unbeknownst to her, was killed by the Cali Cartel.

The character also cries when Miguel Rodriguez revealed that her husband has been murdered by some of his affiliates.

Londo argues that Maria crying over her dead husband is a natural reaction rather than a sign of weakness. The actress also accurately points out sexism in the 90’s and the culture of beauty queens being the preferred choice of trophy wives for the heads of drug cartels.

In the Instagram post, Andrea highlights her character’s strength: “She’s brave and smart within her limitations: standing up to the biggest drug-lord of that time and demanding an answer, ensuring survival and security for her and her child, and making sure this new game she’s been thrown into is played under her rules.”

I know all people are going to talk about regarding episode 1 is @albertoammann and those last 7 minutes ???????????? but here's a "picture" of Maria from the same episode anyway haha #MariaSalazar #NarcosSeason3 A post shared by Andrea Londo (@andreamlondo) on Sep 1, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

Maria Salazar leverages Miguel’s interest in her to secure the release of her son from her husband’s mother. Maria Salazar is last seen offering herself to another drug lord for protection and access to wealth after Miguel’s son David refuses to give her the allowance Miguel provided for her.

The article describes Salazar as more of a canine companion than a wife and criticizes her willingness to sleep with Miguel Rodriguez after he expresses his interest in being with her after her husband’s death. You can read Andrea Londo’s full response to the article below:

It is unclear whether Maria Salazar is a real person or a fictional character created for Narcos Season 3. The real Cali Cartel boss Miguel Rodriguez married Miss Colombia 1974, Martha Lucía Echeverry, according to the New York Times.

???? @luisgfoto A post shared by Andrea Londo (@andreamlondo) on Aug 19, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT

Andrea Londo is an actress, who has appeared in Criminal Minds Beyond Borders. She has also been cast in a SonsOf Anarchy spinoff pilot, according to Deadline.

What do you think of Maria Salazar in Narcos?

Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]