Andrea Londo Defends Maria Salazar On Instagram Against ‘Crying Woman’ Stereotype

One of the more interesting characters in Narcos Season 3 is Maria Salazar, who is portrayed by Andrea Londo. The actress plays the wife of a Colombian drug trafficker who uses her beauty and wit to provide protection for herself and young son.
Warning, Narcos Season 3 spoilers ahead.
Andrea Londo took to Instagram to defend Maria Salazar after an article accused the character of living up to the what the author of the article describes as the “Narcos‘ Crying Woman trope.” The article shames Salazar for crying while searching for her missing husband Claudio Salazar, who unbeknownst to her, was killed by the Cali Cartel.
The character also cries when Miguel Rodriguez revealed that her husband has been murdered by some of his affiliates.
Londo argues that Maria crying over her dead husband is a natural reaction rather than a sign of weakness. The actress also accurately points out sexism in the 90’s and the culture of beauty queens being the preferred choice of trophy wives for the heads of drug cartels.
In the Instagram post, Andrea highlights her character’s strength: “She’s brave and smart within her limitations: standing up to the biggest drug-lord of that time and demanding an answer, ensuring survival and security for her and her child, and making sure this new game she’s been thrown into is played under her rules.”
Maria Salazar leverages Miguel’s interest in her to secure the release of her son from her husband’s mother. Maria Salazar is last seen offering herself to another drug lord for protection and access to wealth after Miguel’s son David refuses to give her the allowance Miguel provided for her.
The article describes Salazar as more of a canine companion than a wife and criticizes her willingness to sleep with Miguel Rodriguez after he expresses his interest in being with her after her husband’s death. You can read Andrea Londo’s full response to the article below:
We still have a lot of work to do when it comes to female characters and the portrayal of women in movies, shows, etc. but I don't think it's fair to say Maria Salazar "is the one to truly fill Narcos' Crying Woman trope" and here's why: • When María cries – when she can't find her husband and when she's told he's dead – it's hardly a crazy situation to cry over, rather just human. (Crying shouldn't be treated as a weakness. Strong people can cry too. Our humanity is our greatest strength, and should never be shamed, it should be encouraged.) Her answer to the situation however? To sit down and negotiate, like a business woman. Not a weak one. It may sound appalling, and that's because it is! It was Colombia in the 1990s not present day USA (roughly 25-30 year gap). It's sad but it's true, women were "arm candy" and indeed did "follow [their] spouse like his trusty canine companion as opposed to his actual human wife." • Within the confinements of her world, Maria is clever and knows how to survive. Her character traits are not simply that she "needs a tissue and a better man" (she didn't leave her husband, he was killed). She's brave and smart within her limitations: standing up to the biggest drug-lord of that time and demanding an answer, ensuring survival and security for her and her child, and making sure this new game she's been thrown into is played under her rules. • • She's no super-hero, or role model, but Maria is a real woman with real emotions and an enormous amount of fight in her, that when placed in morally ambiguous situations chooses that which is best for her future, not that which is deemed correct by the standards of her society.
It is unclear whether Maria Salazar is a real person or a fictional character created for Narcos Season 3. The real Cali Cartel boss Miguel Rodriguez married Miss Colombia 1974, Martha Lucía Echeverry, according to the New York Times.
Andrea Londo is an actress, who has appeared in Criminal Minds Beyond Borders. She has also been cast in a SonsOf Anarchy spinoff pilot, according to Deadline.
[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]