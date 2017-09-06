Nick Lachey And Wife Vanessa Are Competing Against One Another On ‘DWTS’ Season 25

Nick Lachey and his wife, actress Vanessa Lachey, are set to compete against one another on Dancing With the Stars Season 25.

Earlier this week, the official Season 25 cast lineup was confirmed on Good Morning America and during the show, it was revealed that the couple, who tied the knot in 2011 and share three children, would be going head-to-head for the iconic mirrorball trophy.

On September 6, Hidden Remote confirmed the full list of Dancing With the Stars competitors and revealed that Nick Lachey would be dancing with two-time champion Peta Murgatroyd while Vanessa Lachey would be teaming up with Season 18 winner Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

As fans of the dancing competition may know, Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy got married earlier this year and share one child, son Shai.

Nick Lachey first burst onto the scene in the 1990s as one of the four members of the boy band 98 Degrees. From there, as his singing career continued, he married fellow singer Jessica Simpson and the pair starred alongside one another on MTV’s Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica. from 2003 to 2005.

Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson’s marriage ultimately ended in divorce in 2005 and one year later, Lachey’s now-wife, who was then known as Vanessa Minnillo, starred as his video girl in “What’s Left of Me.” Shortly thereafter, Lachey began dating Minnillo.

While Nick Lachey and his now-wife broke up for several months, they rekindled their romance in October 2009 and one year later, they became engaged.

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey got married on July 15, 2011 on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands. As fans of the couple may recall, their wedding was filmed by TLC and later aired as a televised special.

Since tying the knot, Nick Lachey and his wife have welcomed three children, four-year-old son Camden John, two-year-old daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth, and eight-month-old Phoenix Robert.

To see more of Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa, as well as the rest of the cast, including Terrell Owens, Victoria Arlen, Nikki Bella, Barbara Corcoran, Derek Fisher, Jordan Fisher, Debbie Gibson, Frankie Muniz, Sasha Pieterse, Drew Scott, Lindsey Stirling, don’t miss the Season 25 premiere of Dancing With the Stars on Monday, September 18 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

