‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Tripp Confesses To Theo, Claire Brady’s Mind Games To Cause More Harm Than Good?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of September 11 reveal that Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) will brainstorm how to get back Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis). Unfortunately, her idea involves using Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and it might cause more harm than good.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

The latest Days Of Our Lives spoilers from Soap Central tease that Claire Brady is still determined to get back her ex-boyfriend. She has never stopped loving Theo, even though she is the one that broke things off in the first place. Her latest plan includes taking advantage of Tripp’s crush on her. She will use him to make Theo jealous.

Tripp will make a confession to Theo. He will tell the young man that he has feelings for Claire and wants to ask her out on a date. It isn’t revealed if she accepts, but she will use him in order to make Theo jealous. How does he react? Not very well, according to the latest information.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Theo has gotten jealous of Tripp and Claire. The day Joey Johnson (James Lastovic) left for prison, Tripp and Claire had a conversation. They had an innocent hug, but Theo didn’t like it one bit. He became jealous, even though he and Claire are no longer together. He is really struggling with why he cares since they are just friends now. Fans know that it means he still has feelings for Claire. It is only a matter of time before he finally realizes it, too.

Your favorite Salem hoodlums???????????????? A post shared by Olivia Rose Keegan (@oliviarosekeegan) on Mar 26, 2017 at 5:56pm PDT

However, Claire using Tripp to make Theo jealous is a bad idea. In a way, it’s playing mind games. Plus, she needs to consider what if Tripp and Theo end up getting into a fight over her. They are all supposed to be friends and this could create unnecessary conflict. If this happens, the only person Claire will have to blame is herself.

????all day every day ???? A post shared by Olivia Rose Keegan (@oliviarosekeegan) on Sep 1, 2017 at 5:19pm PDT

What do you think is going to happen with Tripp, Claire, and Theo on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Days Of Our Lives]