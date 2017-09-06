Photos: Trump’s $23.1 Million Mar-A-Lago And $16.9 Million St. Martin Mansion May Get Hit In Hurricane’s Path

President Donald Trump has two expensive properties that are in danger of suffering damage from Hurricane Irma, which is a very strong Category 5 hurricane. Even though Hurricane Irma is not expected to potentially land in Florida until the weekend, according to the Miami Herald, a landfall in South Florida has residents scrambling for supplies. President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is only one of his two multi-million dollar properties that could be damaged by Hurricane Irma. However, prior to Hurricane Irma potentially hitting Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s mansion on the Caribbean island of St. Martin could be the first to get hit by the Category 5 Hurricane Irma, which is smack dab in the path of the storm.

St. Martin is in the path of Hurricane Irma — and President Trump’s $16.9 million, 11-bedroom, 12-bathroom mansion located on the beach could be in danger of being hit by Hurricane Irma. Called “le Château des Palmiers,” which translates in English to “Castle of the Palms,” Trump’s mansion sits on Plum Bay. Photos of Château des Palmiers on St. Martin Sotheby’s International Realty website show off just how exquisite the Terres Basses property appears, with President Trump’s signature style of plenty of gold decorations in some rooms. Other rooms in the gated enclave villa show marble, a romantic outdoor beach setting, and a pool.

With Hurricane Irma’s constant winds of 175 mph, warnings for residents in the storm’s path have included the British and U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday. President Trump’s St. Martin property takes about 10 minutes to drive to from the island’s international airport. As reported by Heavy, Mar-a-Lago is President Trump’s famous “Winter White House” – one that could also be in the direct path of the monstrous Hurricane Irma in Palm Beach, Florida. According to the Palm Beach Post, a State of Emergency has been declared in Palm Beach County, which went into effect at 12 a.m. on Wednesday. There is uncertainty about exactly where Hurricane Irma will land in Florida, with projected paths changing as the storm progresses toward Florida, and potentially heading straight for President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Predictions expect Hurricane Irma to hit Florida with a Category 4 strength, containing winds as high as 140 to 145 mph or stronger.

[Featured Image by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images]