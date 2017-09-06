‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Who Gets Sent To ‘BB19’ Jury Next Predicted By Week 10 Vote Tally

Big Brother 19 spoilers about the latest vote tally point to who gets sent to the BB19 jury next. It also serves as confirmation of the plan that Christmas Abbott put in place almost a week ago (with the help of Paul Abrahamian). The next Eviction Ceremony is going to take place on September 7, with Jason Dent heading to the BB19 jury house in a 3-2 vote, as confirmed by conversations between Christmas, Paul, and Alex Ow on the CBS live feeds.

There had been some Big Brother 19 rumors about Kevin Schlehuber self-evicting in order to make sure that Jason Dent would remain in the game, but that hasn’t come to fruition. He still has roughly two days to do that before the next eviction, but that still doesn’t guarantee that production would even cancel the upcoming ceremony. It’s also questionable how much longer Jason would even survive, as it is double eviction night for Big Brother.

So why are there going to be five votes at the Week 10 Eviction Ceremony when there are only four houseguests who have votes? This is because Christmas Abbott and Paul Abrahamian are setting up a situation where the Head of Household will have to cast a tiebreaker vote. Paul and Alex Ow are voting against Kevin Schlehuber, while Raven Walton and Josh Martinez will be placing votes against Jason Dent. That will allow Christmas to evict Jason and for Paul to stay very close to Alex moving forward.

Though there has been a lot of maneuvering by Christmas and Paul to convince the rest of the house of different agendas, these latest Big Brother 19 spoilers shouldn’t be that surprising to fans of the show. The duo has been working hard to break up Jason and Alex, so that goal is still front-and-center as Thursday night approaches. A lot hinges on the results of the first HOH Competition to be played on double eviction night, as Paul and Josh have to work hard to keep the power in their corner. Can they play without throwing it?

Jason Dent is about to join Cody Nickson, Elena Davies, Mark Jansen, and Matt Clines as the fifth member of the BB19 jury. This will allow him to place a vote on who should win the $500,000 prize, with Jason likely to hope that it is Alex Ow who makes it all the way to the season finale. She has a very tough road ahead, though, because Alex has no other allies, even though Paul Abrahamian is trying to play the “friendship” card with her still. At least the double eviction episode should provide more interesting Big Brother 19 spoilers.

