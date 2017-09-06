Duchess Kate Wins Topless Photo Suit Against French Magazine Amid News Of Latest Pregnancy

Kate Middleton was rumored to have been pregnant for a couple of weeks ahead of the announcement that came from Kensington Palace this week and the news has royal enthusiasts elated that another little Cambridge will arrive in the near future.

Unfortunately, Duchess Kate suffers from severe morning sickness when pregnant, and this has meant a stay at a London health facility, much like when she was pregnant with Prince George. The beauty seems otherwise in good health and Prince William shared his own excitement regarding the upcoming addition to their beautiful family.

As E! shares, William stated that the pregnancy is “very good news.” The royal couple received other very good news recently when they learned they were victorious in a privacy suit against a French magazine which published photos of Kate Middleton while she was sunbathing topless in a private residence.

Closer Magazine is the culprit in the matter that occurred in 2012 when the publication breached the royals’ privacy and snapped the images of Kate Middleton. The snaps were taken when Middleton and her prince while they were enjoying a stay at a chateau in the Luberon region of southeastern France.

A French court has ruled that privacy was indeed breached and shared the ruling just after the announcement regarding Kate and William’s pregnancy news.

New.Com.au notes details surrounding the case that has been laid to rest.

“The office of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said the British royal couple was pleased with the ruling and that the matter is now closed. Kensington Palace said the royals believed the publication of the photos amounted to a serious ‘breach of privacy’ and that legal action should be pursued.”

The office then went on to relay on behalf of Kate and William that “this kind of unjustified intrusion should not happen.”

Photographers who denied taking the photographs that sparked the case, have now been ordered to pay fines and have since been convicted under French privacy laws.

Unfortunately, the event is said to have brought terrible memories to the forefront for Prince William, seeing as it was believed that his late mother, Princess Diana, was being pursued by French paparazzi and members of the French press when she died tragically in a car accident in Paris, back in 1997.

