‘The Voice’ Season 13 Rumors: Is Miley Cyrus Feuding With New Coach Jennifer Hudson?

The Voice Season 13 began filming earlier this year and as the cast nears the premiere, rumors are swirling in regard to a possible feud between coaches Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson.

As fans may have heard, Miley Cyrus’ country singer dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, was announced as her team mentor several days ago and according to a new report, the news allegedly sent Hudson, the newest addition to the NBC cast, into a tailspin.

“Jennifer is annoyed that Billy Ray is going to be a mentor for Team Miley because she thinks that it gives Miley an unfair advantage with country fans, which make up a large amount of their viewers,” a source explained to Radar Online on September 6.

Miley Cyrus announced her return to The Voice at the end of last year as she and her co-stars, including Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, and Blake Shelton, filmed the series’ 11th season. Months later, Jennifer Hudson was confirmed to be joining the show for Season 13 after Alicia Keys and Gwen Stefani served as the female coaches of Season 12.

Ever since Jennifer Hudson’s name was thrown into the mix, rumors of feuds on the set of The Voice Season 13 have been swirling and, as Radar Online’s insider explained, she’s been accused of diva behavior. As the source explained, Hudson is reportedly acting like a diva because she feels that her recent win on The Voice U.K. gives her an advantage over her Season 13 co-stars on the U.S.-based version of the hit singing competition.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Aug 10, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT

According to the report, Jennifer Hudson’s attitude on the set of The Voice Season 13 is out of control and she’s reportedly been telling her co-stars that she is going to win the upcoming installment no matter what.

A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Jun 29, 2017 at 8:28am PDT

As fans may recall, Miley Cyrus has been linked to on-set feuds before.

Around this time last year, Miley Cyrus was accused of feuding with longtime judge Adam Levine and months later, she was said to be at war with Blake Shelton’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, who frequently appears on The Voice in a coaching role.

To see more of Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, and their co-stars, including Blake Shelton and Adam Levine, tune into The Voice Season 13 premiere on Monday, September 25 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Trae Patton/NBC]