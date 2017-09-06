Kate Middleton’s Baby In Trouble? She Battles Severe Morning Sickness As The Palace Tightens Security

Kate Middleton is fighting severe morning sickness as she prepares for the birth of her third child. Middleton and Prince William confirmed the pregnancy this week, and she’s already canceled public appearances because of her illness. Is Middleton’s baby in trouble?

Radar Online reports that Middleton suffers from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, which has landed her in the hospital during previous pregnancies. Middleton and William have two children together – George and Charlotte – and she got very thin while pregnant with Charlotte two years ago. Given Middleton’s history with morning sickness, William is already making plans to be by her side when things get rough.

Middleton is around three months pregnant and is starting to show a small baby bump. The morning sickness, however, makes it hard for her to consume large meals, which results in drastic weight loss. In fact, the disorder can lead to extreme dehydration and vitamin deficiency to go along with the weight issues. Fortunately, as long William and Middleton monitor the situation and keep her weight up, the baby should be fine.

In light of Kate Middleton’s sickness, Radar Online reports that Kensington Palace has increased security around the royal couple. Queen Elizabeth moved William and Middleton into the palace this summer and security has already been beefed up. In fact, new trees were recently planted to offer the family another layer of privacy while they get ready for the new baby.

William and Middleton also received additional security during their European tour earlier this year. Between fans of the royal family wanting to catch a glimpse of Middleton and her bouts of morning sickness, adding more security is definitely a good thing for all parties involved. Just last May, a man was taken into custody after he displayed a knife outside Buckingham Palace. To prevent such mishaps in the future, royal bodyguards are equipped with pistols, body armor and stun guns.

Middleton and William have not commented on the nature of her illness or how it might affect the pregnancy. Kate Middleton was scheduled to attend a special event this week but was forced to cancel because of morning sickness.

[Featured Image by WPA Pool/Getty Images]