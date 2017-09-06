WWE Rumors: Jinder Mahal Holding WWE Championship Until ‘WrestleMania 34’ Next Year?

Jinder Mahal shocked the world when he became the WWE champion after defeating Randy Orton at Backlash on May 21. Mahal even surprised a lot of people when he retained the WWE Championship at SummerSlam against Shinsuke Nakamura and surpassed 100 days as champion. The latest rumors suggest that “The Maharaja” might hold the WWE Title until WrestleMania 34 next year.

In a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live (h/t Still Real To Us), Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer said that India’s social media influence will help Jinder Mahal stay as WWE champion. Alvarez believes Mahal is going to hold the WWE Championship until WrestleMania 34 and the WWE won’t give up on him despite the non-improving ratings of SmackDown Live.

“So I’ve said it before if you’re expecting them to give up on Jinder Mahal anytime soon, I still predict that he’s going to be champion all the way through WrestleMania. If they do a four-way at Hell In A Cell, that’s even more likely. Like a one-on-one match in Hell In A Cell, nobody can get in that’s just not what they’re doing with the guy. He’s always having interference. He could easily steal a pin in a four-way at Hell in a Cell.”

But as recapped by WWE.com, there won’t be any Triple Threat or Fatal 4-Way Match for the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell after Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Randy Orton to become the No. 1 Contender. Nakamura will challenge Jinder Mahal for the WWE Title, possibly in a Hell in a Cell Match, the first of both superstars’ careers.

The report by Still Real To Us added the fact that the Dakota Kai vs. Kavita Devi match at the Mae Young Classic had about 1.4 million views. It was because several Indian news sites helped it get some exposure. That same exposure could help Jinder Mahal stay as WWE Champion with the company recently expanding their operations in India.

However, it should be noted that these are just rumors at the moment and nothing has been confirmed. Take it with a grain of salt because the WWE tends to change their plans on a regular basis. There are even rumors of Jinder Mahal losing the WWE Championship later this year to John Cena.

According to DirtySheets.net, John Cena, who is in a feud with Roman Reigns on Monday Night Raw, is expected to rejoin SmackDown Live after filming the Bumblebee movie later this year. Cena will also reportedly challenge Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship in his return and possibly break the record of Ric Flair for the most world championships in wrestling history.

Nevertheless, rumors are just rumors and fans just have to tune in every week on SmackDown Live to get the latest news and matches. The only official report at the moment is Jinder Mahal will defend the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell against Shinsuke Nakamura on October 8 at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

[Featured Image by WWE]