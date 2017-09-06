Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Reunite Amidst Alleged Divorce Drama

It’s been almost five months since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner officially filed for a divorce, and yet the exes managed to reunite for the sake of their kids. Some people were expecting an awkward meet up because of the Hollywood superstar’s romance with Lindsay Shookus, but things turned out well.

According to a new report, the 45-year-old actor and his estranged wife met up at the elementary school of their daughters Violet and Seraphina. It was the first day of school so they escorted their kids and talked to their teachers. Their five-year-old son Samuel still has another year before he starts going to school so it was just the former couple and their girls who bonded that day.

The photographer, who took the photo of Ben and Jen, told X17 Online that the exes looked comfortable and happy together. The eyewitness also claimed that the two acted as if nothing happened, which could mean that the divorce drama isn’t true.

As previously reported on Inquisitr, Jennifer Garner is allegedly seeking revenge on Ben Affleck for putting her in another embarrassing situation when his romance with the 37-year-old television producer got exposed. She has reportedly made a decision to go after Ben’s earnings and the fight over money is going to get nasty.

The Miracles From Heaven actress has allegedly reached out to top divorce attorneys in Hollywood to help her get the biggest divorce settlement possible. A source revealed that Garner has a huge chance of getting a huge amount of money from Affleck because the Batman franchise is considered a community property asset.

The recent reunion of Ben and Jennifer could dismiss the divorce drama allegations. According to ET Online, the former couple were amiable and cheerful as they caught up in Los Angeles after Labor Day. The Justice League star seems to be in a good mood as he spent the long weekend with his new girlfriend.

The award-winning director has started introducing Shookus to the people close to him, including his brother Casey Affleck and his best friend Matt Damon. In early August, Affleck and his new lady love were spotted hanging out with his younger sibling at a comedy club in Hollywood. A few days after that, the lovebirds attended a small party hosted by The Great Wall star for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight.

“Ben likes introducing Lindsay to friends,” an insider told PEOPLE. “They mingled together, but also separately. Lindsay seemed very comfortable around his friends.”

While Ben Affleck moves on with Lindsay Shookus, Jennifer Garner seems to be trying her best to move on as well. The former Alias star has finally joined Instagram and her first post encouraged her fans to follow her.

I am officially on Instagram! So, please follow me because isn't that how this works…? Xx, Jen A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Sep 1, 2017 at 8:38am PDT

Back in 2014, Jen revealed to PEOPLE that she is not on Twitter and Instagram because she doesn’t want any more guilt coming from her phone or computer. She claims that she doesn’t have time to answer all emails. The brunette beauty also thinks that she has nothing that people would want to see on Instagram like she and her mom-friends dropping their kids to school. Now that Jennifer Garner has moved on from Ben Affleck, the actress may have something new or exciting to share on social media.

[Featured Image by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images]