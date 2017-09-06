Taylor Swift sure knows how to take advantage of her controversial album, Reputation. The 27-year-old pop star is reportedly planning to trademark key catchphrases and titles from her latest record for future use.

In an exclusive report by TMZ, it has been revealed that Taylor has already filed necessary documents to officially trademark parts of the Reputation album, including song titles and famous phrases.

According to the gossip site, Swift wants to have exclusive rights to the title of her recent single “Look What You Made Me Do,” as well as the line, “The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now.”

The move is reportedly intended for future use in merchandise collections. Apparently, Taylor Swift is planning to launch a wide range of products, including T-shirts, notebooks, guitar picks, jewelry, bags, and other accessories.

Taylor’s apparent trademark attempt comes as the singer gears up to release Reputation in November.

Although Swift has yet to confirm the trademark claims, it is worth noting that this is not the first time the singer has applied to lock down her songs and album.

In 2014, Taylor applied to trademark lines from her 1989 album, which includes “This sick beat” and “Nice to meet you, where have you been?” She then tried to trademark her 1989 album itself.

Taylor Swift has also received trademark protection of her name, signature, and initials.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s much-talked about single, “Look What You Made Me Do” has proven to be worth all the wait. The song, which was released on August 24, has knocked the long-reigning “Despacito” from its 16-week run at the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart.

“Despacito” has tied with Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” for the longest run at the No. 1 spot. The Spanish-language song would’ve made history as the longest running song at No. 1 of all time if not for Taylor Swift’s first solo single in three years.

And just recently, Taylor released the second single from her Reputation album titled “Ready For It.” Many were quick to assume that the new song was dedicated to the singer’s current boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

In the song, Taylor Swift sings, “Knew he was a killer/ first time that I saw him/ wonder how many girls he had left haunted.”

She goes on to sing, “Some boys are tryin’ too hard/ He don’t try at all though/ Younger than my exes but he act like such a man so I see nothing better/ I keep him forever.”

The singer also seems to allude her past romances, singing, “Every love I’ve known in comparison is a failure/ I forget their names now/ I’m so very tame now/ Never be the same now.”

Taylor Swift’s “Ready For It” is available on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube, and other streaming platforms.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]