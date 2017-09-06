‘Dancing with the Stars’ Cast: 13 ‘DWTS’ Season 25 Celebs And Pros Revealed Live On ‘GMA’

The Dancing with Stars Season 25 cast was revealed during ABC‘s Good Morning America on Wednesday, putting an end to the weeks of speculation about the celebrities and their professional dance partners.

Which celebrities are partnered with this season’s pros? Get all the details about the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars below.

During the live event on GMA, host Tom Bergeron introduced all 13 couples who will compete for the season 25 Mirrorball trophy. Two celebrity dancers (Drew Scott and Terrell Owens) and all 13 pros were revealed prior to Wednesday’s live event. However, that didn’t take away from the excitement over the announcement of the full cast lineup.

Considering it’s the 25th season of the popular ballroom dance competition, fans can expect ABC to make this one of the best seasons yet. According to People magazine, Disney night and Latin night themes will be part of this season’s weekly theme night lineup. Making a comeback from Season 15 will be Guilty Pleasures night. In the past, this theme night included performances to iconic songs like “The Macarena” and “Gangnam Style.”

Dancing with the Stars Season 25 cast lineup

Now that all 13 couples have been confirmed by ABC, here’s a look at the Dancing with the Stars season 25 lineup. As usual, it’s a mix of athletes, TV stars, and music artists, but producers were spot-on when they matched the celebrities with the pros this season.

Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson. Disney Channel star Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold. Actress Vaness Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy.

From the looks of it, @VanessaLachey & @MaksimC aren't going to let anything, even family, get in the way of winning that Mirrorball! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/5IbBoE63HP — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) September 6, 2017

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and Emma Slater.

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell “T.O.” Owens and Cheryl Burke.

Pretty Little Liars actress Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko.

98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd.

Violinist Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas.

ESPN host and Paralympic gold medalist Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy.

Pop singer Debbie Gibson and Alan Bersten.

Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran and Keo Motsepe.

Total Divas star Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev.

NBA star Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess.

Dancing with the Stars Season 25 premieres on Monday, September 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Once again, voting will begin on night one by phone or online via the official Dancing with the Stars Facebook page.

[Featured Image via Disney ABC Press]