Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx Relationship Confirmed? Couple Photographed Holding Hands On The Beach

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx’s relationship rumors have been around since 2013 but neither has confirmed any of them. But for the first time since the rumors started, the couple was photographed in public, enjoying each other’s company.

Tom Cruises’ ex-wife and the Baby Driver actor were spotted walking while holding each other’s hands along the shores of Malibu on Monday. Holmes and Foxx looked relaxed and were clearly happy as well. The couple had been avoiding rumors of their relationship and insisted that they were just friends.

According to DailyMail,Katie and Jamie were in the area to spend Labor Day. Not only were they photographed enjoying a stroll on the sandy beach but also at the beachfront home where they were staying.

Reports of Katie and Jamie dating started in 2013, just more than a year after her high-profile divorce from Cruise, with whom she shares daughter, Suri. The Dawson’s Creek alum and the Sleepless star were photographed dancing together at a party in The Hamptons that year. A couple of years ago, the pair was once again photographed inside a recording studio, holding hands. But Jamie told TMZ that time when the photo surfaced that he and Katie were just friends.

It’s been widely reported that Foxx and Holmes have been keeping their relationship a secret because of a clause in the latter’s divorce settlement with Cruise, which allegedly banned her from publicly dating anyone for five years after the end of their marriage.

An insider for Radar Online claimed that Holmes wanted a quick divorce from Cruise and the Mission Impossible star wouldn’t want to be embarrassed in many ways, including Katie talking about him or Scientology. The insider added that Katie was allowed to date but she can’t be seen in public with a new man. Also, it was claimed that she wasn’t supposed to introduce her new boyfriend to Suri.

Holmes reportedly agreed to these terms because she wanted to be out of Cruise’s life so badly. Had she broken the rule, she would’ve lost the $5 million she got for herself. The five-year-agreement ended in June, which would make sense if Katie and Jamie decide to take their relationship out in the open.

Holmes has yet to comment on the alleged divorce settlement with Cruise. She and Foxx also have yet to officially confirm the dating speculation.

