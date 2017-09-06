WWE ‘SmackDown’ News: Owens Battered As ‘Hell In A Cell’ Promo Plumbs New Depths

WWE SmackDown Live has been suffering a dip in its ratings. At the start of 2017 SmackDown was challenging, and sometimes surpassing, Monday Night Raw’s viewing figures, but last week’s SmackDown suffered a post-SummerSlam slump in its viewer numbers. SmackDown has been relying on the feud between Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton to boost its numbers, but the former United States and Universal Champion Kevin Owens has also had a part to play. Owens has been building a feud with SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon, presumably to set up a match between the pair at the Hell In A Cell PPV.

Last night’s SmackDown saw Nakamura beat Orton in their No. 1 contender battle, thereby earning himself a shot at Jinder Mahal’s WWE Championship at the Hell In A Cell PPV in Detroit on October 8. That result was hardly a surprise. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Detroit radio stations had been advertising Mahal vs. Nakamura at Hell In A Cell way before last night’s match took place.

As reported by What Culture, Kevin Owens has been something of a thorn in Shane McMahon’s side since he was banned from challenging AJ Styles for the United States Championship. Owens has disrupted some matches, insisted on taking the referee’s shirt for others, and is clearly aiming to establish himself as the WWE’s biggest heel.

Last night’s SmackDown saw Owens take another step down that path. As reported by Bleacher Report, Owens interrupted Carmella and James Ellsworth to announce that he would referee Carmella’s match with Natalya. Shane McMahon entered the SmackDown ring to tell Owens otherwise. McMahon and Owens traded insults that quickly became personal.

Owens suggested that Shane had “daddy issues,” but things really kicked off when Owens told McMahon that his family would have been better off if he had not survived his recent helicopter crash. As reported by Cageside Seats, Owens’ outburst went as low as it is possible to go when cutting a promo.

“Look, daddy, I can survive a helicopter crash.’ You know what, man? I’m going to be real honest with you right now: your entire family would have been better off if you hadn’t survived that crash. Everyone. Your dad, your wife, and especially your kids.”

McMahon was understandably incensed and laid into Owens with a flurry of punches. Owens later responded by saying that he intends to take action against McMahon for assault. Of course, that won’t happen, and we can expect Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon to feature in the SmackDown exclusive Hell In A Cell PPV.

[Featured Image by WWE]