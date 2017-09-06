‘GH’ Spoilers: Jason Is Dying, Franco To The Rescue, ‘Lost’ Quartermaine Twin Donates Life-Saving Blood

General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease that Steve Burton’s character appears in Port Charles in September at a time that Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) is dying after suffering a gunshot wound during an incident of mob violence.

Jason was shot as he fought side-by-side with his friend Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), who was trying to implement a plan to quit the mob.

Franco’s Investigation Of Mysterious Childhood Friend Leads To ‘Lost’ Quartermaine Twin

Jason needs a blood transfusion to save his life and his former mortal enemy, Franco (Roger Howarth), steps in to help save his life. After Franco found an old photo of himself with a little boy about his age, he becomes obsessed with uncovering the identity of his mysterious childhood friend.

General Hospital spoilers tease that he seeks answers to the mystery from Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner), but Baldwin has no useful information to share with Franco. Franco realizes that he has no choice but to seek out a source that would most likely have the information he needs. He consults his mom, Heather Webber (Robin Mattson), Port Charles’ arch-villain and psycho baby dealer, who is an inmate at a high-security psychiatric ward, according to CDL.

GH spoilers tease that Franco is not disappointed. Heather reveals to him that Jason Morgan has a twin who is the second Quartermaine heir. She effectively walks back once again a lie she told many years ago that Franco is the Quartermaine twin and heir. She tells Franco that she sold the other Quartermaine twin to Nurse Betsy Frank, who is also Franco’s adoptive mother.

And yet Frank said we weren’t doing the “Tale of 2 Jasons.” When will people stop believing him? https://t.co/Hvd6QeRfFE — The Instigator (@riasangelina) September 6, 2017

Betsy raised baby “Q” and Franco together as brothers. However, Q was taken away and Betsy apparently tried to make Franco forget about Q by claiming that he never existed and that he was only an imaginary friend.

Webber’s account and GH buzz suggests that Burton’s character is Jason Morgan’s (Billy Miller) missing identical twin and that he is the boy who appears in the photo with Franco. This implies that contrary to what fans might have thought, Stone Cold is not the “real Jason.” It appears that Billy Miller’s character is the “real” Jason, that is, the original Jason Quartermaine who nearly lost his life in a car crash with A.J. Quartermaine years ago.

Franco must face a dark secret from his past on @GeneralHospital —> https://t.co/I6vapyIdv4 #Friz pic.twitter.com/3llrUtvYiJ — Soaps In Depth ABC (@soapsindepthabc) September 1, 2017

Franco Saves Jason’s Life, ‘Lost’ Quartermaine Twin Donates Life-Saving Blood

Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) needs urgent blood transfusion to save his life. Jason apparently has a rare blood type so he runs into extreme difficulty finding blood that matches his.

As Jason’s life hangs in the balance, Franco comes to the rescue. Fans will recall that Sam (Kelly Monaco) freaked out when Franco offered help after Jason’s hospitalization. She lashed out furiously at Franco, insisting that she won’t have anything to do with him. However, it seems that Sam will soon have to accept Franco’s help despite herself.

Franco’s investigation of his mysterious childhood friend leads him to Jason’s lost Quartermaine twin who eventually provides matching blood transfusion, just in time to save Jason’s life.

However, the story line has sparked a debate online, with some fans pointing out that Jason had multiple reconstructive surgery some years ago and that he must have needed blood at the time. From where did the hospital obtain adequate supply of his rare blood type at the time?

Other fans suggested that if the twins were switched during the surgery then the other twin could have donated blood before he was spirited away.

