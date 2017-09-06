2018 Nissan Leaf Has Longer Range And More Tech, Including Single-Pedal Driving, Semi-Self-Driving

Nissan has unveiled its redesigned Leaf electric vehicle, which is packed with a longer range and more technology than its predecessors. The 2018 Nissan Leaf includes a semi-self-driving system and a single-pedal driving tech.

Battery range and charging time

The next-generation Nissan Leaf has increased its range by 40 miles to 150 miles compared to its previous model. The battery is the same size as its predecessor, but a 67 percent improvement in energy density made it possible to have a longer range on a single charge, according to the Japanese carmaker, as reported by Roadshow. It has a 147 horsepower engine, which is 38 percent more powerful than the previous model. On the downside, the 2018 Nissan Leaf’s range still falls short of its rivals, as Chevrolet’s Bolt has a 238-mile range and the Tesla Model 3 has a 220-mile range.

It would take eight hours to charge a 6-kilowatt unit of Nissan Leaf, and if you are using fast charging, you can have 80 percent charge in just 40 minutes. Meanwhile, a 3-kW unit would take 16 hours of charging. Nissan, however, has promised that a longer-range Nissan Leaf EV will be arriving soon, packed with a 60-kWh battery that would go at least 225 miles range. Currently dubbed as Leaf e+, the second model will likely carry a 2019 Leaf model name.

New features and tech

While the new Nissan Leaf falls short of range compared to its rivals on the market, the electric vehicle hopes to be more attractive to consumers through its upgrades. The 2018 Nissan Leaf is equipped with the company’s cruise-control system, called ProPilot, which allows for automatic slow down and speed up, as well as helping the car stay centered in a lane, USA Today reported. The ProPilot Park Assist enables the car to park itself into a parallel or perpendicular spots.

Another new feature in 2018 Nissan Leaf is the E-pedal, which allows for single-pedal driving. The driver can accelerate, decelerate, and stop the car by using the accelerator pedal alone. Nissan believes this will change the way people drive. According to Roadshow, Nissan’s one-pedal system is “more smartly executed than most.”

Design and price

After the previous design of Nissan Leaf received criticisms, the 2018 model has been made with the aim of blending in rather than standing out. The new car looks quite ordinary, but the defining features of a Nissan vehicle are still there, including a V-motion grille, floating C-pillar, and boomerang-shaped lamps. It also has a lower center of gravity, a low hood, and a sporty feel.

The 2018 Nissan Leaf has a starting price of $29,900. That’s cheaper than the Tesla Model 3, which starts at $35,000 and Chevrolet Bolt at $37,500. Nissan Leaf e+ will have a higher price when it comes out sometime in late 2018.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]