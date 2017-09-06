Tamar Braxton Pregnant And Divorcing Vince Herbert?

Is Tamar Braxton pregnant and preparing to divorce husband Vince Herbert?

The star has fans buzzing about the state of her marriage after seemingly confirming that she’s pregnant with her and Vince’s second child on Instagram on September 5.

Tamar’s fans, known as Tamartians, were sent into meltdown mode after the Braxton Family Values star seemingly confirmed that she would be giving their four-year-old son Logan a big brother or sister in a snap that seemingly showed off a possible baby bump.

Posting a photo of herself posing in a club in a tight charcoal dress during an appearance earlier this week, the star captioned the photo, “I knooooooowww u see it,” possibly referring to a baby bump. She also added a praising emoji and a heart.

The photo and cryptic caption quickly had social media users congratulating the star on possibly being pregnant, which comes shortly after Braxton confirmed on an episode of the family’s reality show Braxton Family Values in April that she and her husband had suffered a miscarriage while trying to give their son a sibling.

“Yessss baby number 2 yeahhh,” Instagram user @solochek commented on the photo, while @ladyofthahouse wrote, “That hump, that hump, that hump…..that lovely baby bump!!! CONGRATULATIONS!”

“Congratulations Tamar and Vince. I am so happy for you!! God bless you and your growing family!!” @stephanie.1908 added amid the speculation, while a slew of other Tamartians added their congratulations in the comments section of the snap.

I knooooooowww u see it????❤️ A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on Sep 5, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

But while Tamar hasn’t officially confirmed if she’s pregnant for the second time beyond her cryptic post, the former The Real co-host has been posting some cryptic messages on her social media accounts recently. She’s even hinted at a possible divorce from her husband of almost a decade.

Braxton had a meltdown on Instagram Live on September 2.

BET reported that the reality star filmed herself crying and hinted at a divorce by telling her fans that she could no longer be with someone who didn’t treat her right. She didn’t mention Vince by name, though fans were quick to claim that her husband is more than likely who she was referring to.

Tamar then posted a very telling meme to her Instagram, which read, “I am slowly learning that some people are not good for me, no matter how much I love them.”

She also cryptically hinted at trouble in her marriage in an interview last month.

Discussing her disastrous 2016 – which included her being fired as a co-host of the daytime talk show The Real and feuding with a number of her friends, including Toya Wright and Tiny Harris – she admitted that she learned after the firing that Vince and their son Logan couldn’t fulfil her completely and that she needed to learn to love herself.

She also claimed she was “forced to be isolated” after being fired.

Adding even more fuel to the divorce fire, Tamar, who’s been seriously protective about her marriage in the past when it comes to dispelling divorce rumors, even stayed silent after OK! Magazine reported that Vince was in a pretty serious car crash last week.

The two were not together when Vince crashed his car, and the star has not offered an update on how her husband is doing.

Notably, the couple were also embroiled in domestic violence drama last year. TMZ reported that a member of Braxton’s team called the cops on her husband after he allegedly bit his wife on the hand during an argument in Atlanta in August 2016.

However, Tamar denied the allegations of domestic violence and has also denied that any such incident took place. The two have also seemed pretty happy together since prior to Tamar’s Instagram breakdown.

All the pregnancy and divorce speculation comes amid Tamar announcing her much-anticipated new album.

Though she didn’t address claims she could be pregnant or the divorce drama, she did take to social media to reveal the title and artwork for her new album, her first since she dropped Calling All Lovers in 2015.

Braxton urged her followers to tweet to unlock the details about her new music before then unveiling the artwork on Twitter.

“My BEST work to date. My new album. Bluebird of Happiness,” Tamar then confirmed of her new music, ignoring the divorce and pregnancy speculation. “I know I keep saying it’s coming. But I promise u I can NOT wait to share this.”

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv]