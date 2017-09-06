Meghan Markle opens up about her relationship with Prince Harry

For a few months, rumors are circulating about the relationship of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. It’s the first time when the Fringe actress has opened up about her romance with him.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Meghan revealed that she and Prince Henry of Wales are dating each other. They may tie the knot in coming months. Markle further says that she doesn’t care about what people say or think about her. She is in love with Henry Charles Albert David, and they became a couple in 2016.

Last year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a New Year party together in Toronto following a bait-and-switch situation at the Heathrow airport. At that time, an insider claimed that Harry had introduced his new girlfriend to his family and close friends. It looks like he is pretty serious about the Get Him to the Greek actress and wants to marry her as early as possible.

Their relationship became public earlier this year when the younger son of Prince Charles issued warnings to the media to leave Meghan and her family alone, reflecting his own battle with the journalists. He was once clicked with her outside a nightclub. In 2012, a paparazzo spotted Meghan Markle and Prince Harry playing billiards and enjoying time together in Las Vegas. He circulated their photographs on the internet, confirming their relationship.

When asked how she copes with media intrusion, the Remember Me star said that she is quietly dating Prince Harry for several months, and people should not interfere their personal matters. They are happy together, and their love has changed everyone’s perception. Royal watchers believe that the Horrible Bosses actress is ready to announce her engagement, but she has not confirmed anything in this regard.

It’s difficult to flatter a prince who has spent his life being admired, but an insider states that Prince Harry is a polite person. He is very serious for his girlfriend, and feels Meghan understands him on a deeper level. They may come forward and present themselves as a married couple. As of now, Markle has shared a little bit about her relationship, including how they spend time together.

Speaking about his affair with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry says that he would love to have kids but there is a procedure that he has to go through. If Harry is created a Duke after his marriage, the Suits actress will become a Duchess.