Jason Momoa Takes A Break From ‘Aquaman’ To Surf, Actor Proving That He’s Perfect For The Role

Jason Momoa is playing Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe films to come but he has already been in love with the sea even before he was chosen to portray the aquatic superhero.

Playing the underwater warrior for both the Justice League and the Aquaman solo film, Momoa is taking a break from shooting the highly-anticipated remake of the DC character that has been the subject of jokes as the least popular among the members of the heroic team during his time in the comics and animated series.

But while he may be on a break, he isn’t spending his vacation away from set. In fact, the 38-year-old Hawaii native decided to relax his tired acting nerves by riding the waves of Byron Bay, Australia where the most scenes from the DCEU movie was shot.

According to TMZ, Jason Momoa is spending some time in the sea, not to shoot scenes in it but to enjoy the waves. Of course, good relaxation would not be complete without beer.

Momoa, who has made his name for playing Conan The Barbarian in the 2011 flick and Khal Drogo alongside Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen in HBO’s Game of Thrones, is giving fans of the DCEU hope that Arthur Curry a.k.a. Aquaman will be seen as more than the punch line he used to be in the popular hero universe.

Based on a report from Collider, the character hasn’t been seen to be in the same league as his fellow Justice League members particularly because of his rarely useful special skill as well as his bright orange swimsuit.

Fortunately, Warner Bros. decided to pick someone great to rehabilitate his image and made the perfect choice in Jason Momoa as proven by his performance in the Aquaman trailer as well as his San Diego Comic-Con entrance.

During the event held in July, Momoa enters the SDCC Hall H to heavy rock music and an excited crowd, wielding his trident. He eventually holds the weapon like one would a guitar and starts air-strumming with the jam.

At the time, director James Wan introduced the trailer for the Aquaman movie, which has received quite a lot of praise from critics.

But aside from those, the Cheat Sheet enumerated a couple more other things that make DC’s decision to cast Jason Momoa for the role a stroke of genius — specifically, the actor’s screen history and his Hawaiian heritage.

On top of that, DC is also building up the character in a darker manner like they did with Batman and Superman in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Also, the film will focus on a battle between siblings, a matter that Momoa himself confirmed in the SDCC panel, based on Collider’s update.

“I’m used to getting in trouble, so you know what? I’m going to tell you,” he told a member of the audience who inquired about the boats featured in the Aquaman trailer.

“That’s Ocean Master’s army. I’m going to be fighting my brother.”

There is much that remains to be uncovered about the film until it hits theaters on December 21, 2018 but one thing is for sure: Jason Momoa’s Aquaman will definitely be worth watching.

