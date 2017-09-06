Kim Richards Speaks Out About Being Sober, Feeling Better

Kim Richards of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been through a lot over the last few years. E! Online shared that Kim is now speaking out about being sober and how well she is doing. Kim has been doing everything she can to stay sober and she has also been going to Skydog Ranch, a sanctuary for wild horses that have ended up in dangerous situations, to help her stay sober.

Skydog actually employs people who are working on their recovery. This is a perfect place for Kim to be and also to connect with people who understand what she is going through. The owner, Clare Staples, is Kim’s sponsor and mentor.

Kim explained that she loves the way she feels when she is there. It really does sound like she has found a place where she fits in perfectly. Kim did say that her grandson is the other thing that has helped her to stay sober. These both came into her life at the time she needed it.

Her daughter Kimberly and her son Chad have even been out to the ranch to check it out. Kim also shared that she has big plans for a fundraiser that her family will be involved in. This sounds like it will be a great event, and it will also give her family the chance to see the ranch that is so important to Kim and her sobriety. She has been going here for a year and a half already.

So far, Kim Richards isn’t saying anything about if she would ever return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The fans would love to see her return, but it sounds like staying away from drinking and doing her own thing has been good for Kim. You never know when she will show up on an episode, though.

Are you surprised to hear that Kim Richards is still sober? Do you feel like she should return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Sound off in the comments section below, and don’t miss RHOBH when it returns to Bravo.

Poolside with my Grandpuppy and Family! ❤️???????? Happy #NationalDogday ???? A post shared by Kim Richards (@kimrichards11) on Aug 26, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images]