‘Riverdale’ News: Lili Reinhart Speaks Out Against Fan Who Called Her And Cole Sprouse ‘Disgusting And Rude’

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse just had a bit of a run in with some fans of Riverdale and things didn’t go the way either one of them wanted. Us Weekly shared that Lili is now speaking out against these fans who called her and Cole “disgusting and rude.” It has been rumored that Lili and Cole are dating and the two were spotted together in Vancouver, British Columbia, when this all went down. What could have been a nice encounter with a fan went the wrong way.

This all started when the fans went to Twitter to say that she saw Cole Sprouse and went up to him like she knew him. She went on to claim that he said, “Who the f**k are you” and was “so rude” to her. The fan went on to explain that the cast of Riverdale was “disgusting and rude.” This person was not happy at all and was calling them out, but Lili wasn’t having it and decided to speak out against the fan and give her side of the story.

Lili went off and said, “You do not have the right to approach STRANGERS and throw your arms around us like you know us. What you did was not cool and inappropriate. Cole’s response to you was ‘do I know you?’ After you rudely invaded our space and got in our faces.” Lili never actually said that Cole didn’t cuss, but she made it sound like he said something totally different than what the fan claimed he said.

After that, she went on to explain that she knows this person felt like it was easy to make them look like the bad guys. Reinhart thinks it is because they would never think that someone like her would call them out, but she is doing it now.

So far, Cole Sprouse hasn’t said a word, but the fans would love to hear his side of the story. They still aren’t talking about if they are dating, but Lili made sure to defend Cole regardless of what he is to her. They have gotten pretty close while playing a couple on Riverdale.

Who do you feel like was wrong in this situation? Are you surprised Lili Reinhart had so much to say about it? Sound off in the comments section, and don’t miss Riverdale when it returns to the CW. It will be interesting to see if Cole and Lili ever admit to being more than just friends.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]