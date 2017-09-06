‘The Bold Type’ Showrunner Talks Huge Spoiler — Season 2 Renewed Or Canceled?

Tonight was the big Season 1 finale of The Bold Type on Freeform. The fans of this show love it and can’t wait for news on if it will get a Season 2 or not. TV Guide got the chance to talk to showrunner Sarah Watson and get the details about the big finale and the plans for the future.

One big thing that happened tonight is that Jane is leaving Scarlet behind, which will change everything. Sarah said they wanted to see Jane be bold and that is what happened. Sutton and Richard want their relationship to work, but who knows. Kat threw everyone for a loop with her big runaway decision. Sarah didn’t share if she actually left Scarlett or not, though. Fans will have to wait to find out. Now, the fans can’t help but think about whether this show is coming back for Season 2 and if they will ever get the answers to these questions.

Sarah Watson explained that as of right now, there is no news of Season 2 at all. She is thinking about it, but right now isn’t focusing on it because they don’t know anything yet. The fans are going to push hard for this show to come back, though. Sarah sounds like she is all for it but just doesn’t know anything. Since it was a summer show, more than likely The Bold Type wouldn’t return until next summer.

They also touched on the big sexual assault storyline. Jacqueline was the one to tell this story and Sarah shared that they knew early in the season that they wanted to go that route, but they didn’t know who would tell the story. They started talking about it all and decided that talking about how different things were 20 years ago and how it was harder to come forward was a great way to tell the story.

Do you hope that The Bold Type comes back for Season 2? What did you think of the big finale? Sound off in the comments section below, and hopefully, The Bold Type renewal news will come out soon. Right now, everyone is just going to have to wait on the news, but remember that contacting Freeform and letting them know your thoughts isn’t going to hurt.

