NBA Trade Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins To Cavs For Tristan Thompson & Nets’ 2018 First-rounder In A Suggested Deal

New Orleans Pelicans star DeMarcus Cousins emerged as the next trade target of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who’re currently fielding offers for the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round pick, according to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com. The latest NBA rumors suggest that the Cavaliers could send Tristan Thompson and Nets’ 2018 first-rounder to New Orleans for Cousins.

Before the February deadline, the Pelicans engaged in a blockbuster deal with the Sacramento Kings to acquire DeMarcus Cousins. The frontcourt duo of Boogie and Anthony Davis was expected to help the Pelicans earn a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Unfortunately, they didn’t live up to expectations after the two superstar big men failed to establish good chemistry.

If the Pelicans struggle once again, DeMarcus Cousins may consider leaving in the summer of 2018 when he becomes an unrestricted free agent. Dominating the Western Conference would be a tough task for the Pelicans, especially now that most of their competitors managed to make a huge upgrade on their roster. As most people think, it would be best for the Pelicans to deal Cousins than lose him for nothing next offseason.

The Cavaliers proved to be an ideal trade partner for the Pelicans. After trading Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics, Cleveland acquired enough trade assets to pull another blockbuster trade. Also, the Pelicans’ interest in Iman Shumpert could be the main reason why the deal could take place between the two teams.

Bryan Kalbrosky of HoopsHype shared three potential trades that would enable the Cavaliers to acquire DeMarcus Cousins. The most interesting deal doesn’t involve Iman Shumpert but the one that will send Tristan Thompson to New Orleans. In the suggested trade scenario, the Cavaliers will trade Thompson and the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round pick to the Pelicans for DeMarcus Cousins.

This deal works on the ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine. Kalbrosky explained why the trade makes sense for the Cavaliers and the Pelicans.

“If the Pelicans re-sign Dante Cunningham or another wing, they may no longer have interest in Shumpert,” Kalbrosky said.

“But if the tandem of Davis and Cousins isn’t working, a deal for Tristan Thompson may be solid value. This trade would work as a one-for-one deal as their contracts (surprisingly) align well for a swap. Thompson still has three years left on his deal while Cousins will be a free agent in the upcoming offseason.”

Acquiring DeMarcus Cousins will undeniably put the Cavaliers in a strong position to reclaim the NBA championship title. A starting five of Isaiah Thomas, JR Smith, LeBron James, Kevin Love, and Cousins can match the Golden State Warriors’ “Super Death Lineup.” By pushing for another blockbuster deal, it’s easy to say that the Cavaliers want to convince James to stay and spend the remaining years of his career in Cleveland.

