JAY-Z Criticized For Neglecting Alleged Love Child, FCLU Pushes Legal Actions

JAY-Z’s decade long paternity battle against his alleged love child seems to be far from being over as the Families Civil Liberties Union (FCLU) released a statement slamming him and his superstar wife, Beyonce.

In an exclusive report by Radar Online, it has been alleged that the 47-year-old rap mogul is facing criticism from the organization after it accused him of neglecting his rumored love child Rymir Sattherthwaite.

According to the gossip site, the FCLU continues to show their support to 23-year-old Sattherthwaite, especially now that JAY-Z has welcomed twins Sir and Rumi.

In a statement released by the FCLU, they expressed their happiness about the twins’ safe delivery and that the family is now spending time together.

“It is very good to hear that Jay-Z and Beyonce’s twins made it home safely and that the new parents are able to spend the entire summer recuperating with their new family.”

However, Dr. Sharon McClain, FCLU spokesperson reiterated that amid their joyous moment as a family, JAY-Z appeared to have neglected his rumored love child, which reportedly caused emotional distress.

“However, there is still a person suffering emotionally by their actions of non-cooperation which affects other families at large. Just imagine, a young boy like Jay-Z growing without his father, and the effects it can have on the community and one’s self-image.”

McClain went on to say that the organization is utterly shocked by the fact that JAY-Z and Beyonce can live happy lives with their three kids without showing any compassion or interest for the other alleged son.

She also added that the power couple is supposed to be role models of the community but still, they ended up neglecting Sattherthwaite.

JAY-Z’s supposed neglect of his rumored love child has prompted the FCLU to push for legal actions. The organization expressed their firm stand on the matter, claiming that they will not tolerate the rapper’s actions.

The FCLU also promised Rymir and others like him that they will continue to provide support through their legal system and will not stop until justice is served.

It can be recalled that a woman named Wanda Sattherthwaite filed a case against the 4:44 rapper claiming that they had a steamy love affair prior to his stardom, which resulted in a secret son, Rymir.

Ever since the news broke about JAY-Z’s alleged love child, the rapper has been dodging to take a paternity test proving whether or not he fathered Rymir.

Last year, the rap mogul’s legal defense team was even criticized by the FCLU for not forcing him to take the DNA test, adding that they have violated their 14th amendment rights.

Now, after years of waiting, Satterthwaite was finally granted a trial date, which many consider as a giant step closer to force JAY-Z into taking a paternity test.

According to Radar Online, the love child controversy could trigger a billion-dollar divorce with Beyonce, adding that the “Formation” singer was blindsided by Rymir’s existence and that JAY-Z’s alleged baby mama was a teenager when she got pregnant.

However, despite such claims, Beyonce and JAY-Z have been showing no signs of trouble in their marriage. Sources even claimed that the couple’s relationship has been stronger than ever, especially with the arrival of their twins.

JAY-Z’s paternity case is expected to be ready for trial on December 3, 2018.

[Featured Image by Mason Poole/Invision for Parkwood Entertainment/AP Images]