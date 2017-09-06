Who Went Home On ‘The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30’ Episode 8? [Spoilers]

From cheating scandals to best friends competing against each other, it was a crazy night on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 tonight. We saw old rivals somehow squash that and start making out tonight, but who went home on The Challenge 2017 tonight? Find out the results for Episode 8 below in our The Challenge XXX spoilers.

Last week on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30, we had a lot of drama with Aneesa, who apparently got hurt during the challenge. She was then sent into the elimination challenge against Kailah and she held her own, but lost and was eliminated. However, we did find out that the redemption house was still open, so she will join Marie there. The guys still had to battle it out, as friends Hunter and Cory will take each other on tonight.

Elimination Challenge

We went back to The Presidio from last week, as Hunter and Cory took each other on. They had to climb the ladder with balls tethered to each ankle. They had to crash through different levels before ringing the bell at the top. They were close the entire time and it was a photo finish, as Hunter rang the bell first and he is safe tonight. That means Cory joins Aneesa, as they are eliminated tonight on The Challenge XXX.

When you become the third wheel in your own damn house. ????@ChallengeMTV #thechallengexxx pic.twitter.com/o4sLre0Krt — Marie Roda (@MarieeTBD) September 6, 2017

Redemption House

Since Ammo decided to leave the competition, Marie has been in the house all alone. She is beyond ecstatic to see Aneesa and Cory arrive. She is not exactly excited that it is Aneesa, but she is happy to have people to talk with. Later on, it seems like Aneesa is flirting with Cory, but he said he is staying strong. He told his mother he would not do that this season, but we shall see.

The Challenge

Time for a new challenge on The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30, as the players meet TJ Lavin. This challenge is called “Talk Thirty To Me” and will put their mind and body to the test. They will be on a platform that is extended 30 feet in the air, as it is the trivia challenge. One by one, they will be asked a question. If they get the question wrong, they get an “x.” Get it right, they get to give an “x” to one of their opponents. It will be played in two rounds, one for the guys and one for the girls. The first four people to hit the ground in each round are the losers and headed to The Presidio to face the double cross. The last guy and last girl of each round will be the winners and get to nominate one guy and one girl for the elimination challenge.

Kailah and Hunter, for winning the last elimination challenge, get to pick the order. Kailah puts herself last and all her enemies at the front of the line, which she thinks is smart, but seems pretty idiotic. They get the questions right, then the x’s go to Kailah.

Karma: when trivia punishes you for not paying attention in the past ???????? #TheChallengeXXX is new TONIGHT @ 10/9c! https://t.co/hynTRavJl9 pic.twitter.com/KAKxt6B0YF — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) September 5, 2017

Results

The first three girls get it right and all x’s go to Kailah, so she is out first, so her strategy was terrible. The next three to fall are Britni, Jenna and Tori and those are the four losing girls tonight on The Challenge XXX. It comes down to Camila and Cara Maria and Cara Maria is out next, so Camila wins.

For the guys, Hunter does the same thing as Kailah and puts his enemies first and himself last. It goes the same way, as Hunter is out first. The next three to fall are Nelson, Dario, and Jordan and those are the four losing girls tonight. It comes down to Derrick and Tony and Derrick is out next, as Tony wins.

Drunken Scandals

Since Tony won a trip for winning the challenge, he talks about proposing to his girlfriend soon. It is time to go out, as it is Cara Maria’s birthday and they are celebrating. On the way back to the house, Camila and Tony are sitting in the back of the bus. They are chatting, but it turns into them making out. Everyone sees it and thinks Tony is a dog, which he is. They all get off the bus, except Camila and Tony. They are seen making out in the middle of the bus, as the episode ends.

