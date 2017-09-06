‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Leaked Script: Who Is Azor Ahai? Spoilers May Have Confirmed This Fan Theory

The Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script has already revealed the fate of many characters in the series, but it also appears to support this one fan theory about the prophecy of Azor Ahai.

Warning: Show details and possible final season spoilers ahead.

In the final episode of the show’s penultimate season, viewers see the army of the White Walkers marching through the Wall after the undead dragon Viserion used its icy breath to break down part of the barrier along the Eastwatch.

At the time, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen are also already sailing to Winterfell to clash with the undead army while Jaime Lannister is presumably headed in the same direction to join the battle.

According to the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script previously featured by the Inquisitr, the Great War is indeed coming and someone will kill the Night King in the process. Of course, HBO’s highest-grossing series won’t end without major deaths in the bloodbath on top of unexpected twists laid out for fan-favorite characters like Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen.

With that in mind, it is high time to talk about the legend of the “Prince That Was Promised” who is said to be the one to end the Long Night.

AV Club explained that the legend of Azor Ahai occurred in the first Long Night some 8,000 years ago when he decided to forge a weapon that would bring light to the world, a.k.a. “Lightbringer,” who may actually be a person instead of a sword based on a fan theory and the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script.

“For 30 days he worked on it, but when he tempered it in water it broke. So he worked harder for 50 days, and to temper it he drove it into the heart of a lion. But it broke too.”

From there, the legendary hero has finally understood that for him to be able to forge a weapon that would save the living, he must make the ultimate sacrifice: the love of his life.

“After working on his sword for 100 days he called for his wife Nissa Nissa. To forge his sword, he tempered it in her heart.”

The legend states that her soul became one with the steel, which was warm to the touch, and provided it with the flames that would end the Long Night once and for all.

The Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script didn’t share any details on Azor Ahai aside from him being part of a vision the Night King gives Bran during their out-of-body encounter. However, it may have confirmed one fan theory that claims that the Prince That Was Promised is already dead.

According to the theory posted on Reddit, Rhaegar Targaryen was the reincarnation of Azor Ahai who would end the Long Night, citing evidence including Rhaegar being born at Summerhall “amidst salt and smoke” or on the same day as when it burned down.

However, the more interesting bit about this theory is the one explaining that his son, Aegon — or Jon as fans have come to know him — is the “Lightbringer,” the sword that will end the long night that he forged in his beloved Lyanna who died while giving birth.

This is where the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script comes in.

While the alleged GoT documents didn’t really define Jon as the Lightbringer considering that he didn’t land the final blow on the Night King, the spoilers that emerged on Facebook revealed that the character did have a significant contribution for their icy foe’s death. After all, Jaime Lannister was only able to stab the enemy while Jon and the dragons distracted him, based on the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script.

There are more clues that point to Jon being the Lightbringer, including being Rhaegar’s third child and being resurrected by the Lord of Light. Check out the entire theory below.

Of course, details stated above should be taken with a significant amount of salt as many still doubt the spoilers’ veracity because of the timing of its release.

What do you think of the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

