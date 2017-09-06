Kris Jenner Reportedly Offers Boy Toy Corey Gamble Something He Can’t Resist To Stay With Her

A lot of people felt bad for Kris Jenner after her husband for 23 years have decided to transform himself into a woman. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch was visibly upset with the shocking turn of events in her life and her heartache was documented in their highly popular reality television series. Fortunately, it seems like the 61-year-old TV personality has found love again with a much younger man.

People were initially happy for Kris Jenner to have found someone after her shocking divorce from Caitlyn Jenner, but many started to doubt her romance with the 36-year-old. Their huge age gap made people think that Corey Gamble was just using the popular momager.

Although Kris Jenner finally looked happy after her split from the 67-year-old TV personality and retired Olympic gold-medal-winning decathlete, it’s not all rainbows and butterflies when it comes to her relationship with the young hunk.

It has been previously reported that the duo has called it quits back in March when Kris Jenner decided to focus more on her children and not on her love life. But it seems like the two just can’t handle being away from each other as they quickly patched things up after their brief breakup.

Even though it appears that Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble’s relationship is the real deal, a report claimed that the only reason why the latter stays around is that she allegedly pays him $3,000 per month to keep her company. The report also added that Kylie Jenner’s mom gives him bonuses when he attends red carpet appearances with her.

“Once Bruce Jenner began his transformation into Caitlyn and was getting so much attention, it was particularly humiliating for Kris. She handpicked Corey so she wouldn’t look lonely.”

Despite the report, many believe that money is definitely not the reason for Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble’s relationship. However, the KUWTK star has previously revealed to Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that wedding bells are definitely out of the picture.

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner seemed to have a perfect life. They were rich, popular, with highly-successful children, so the last thing that people expected was for the reality star and former Olympian to head to Splitsville.

Caitlyn Jenner helped raised Kris’ children with Robert Kardashian Sr., Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob. The exes have two children together, Kendall and Kylie.

