‘America’s Got Talent’ 2017: Preacher Lawson Calls Out Tyra Banks’ Big Forehead [Video]

We had Week 1 of the semifinals on America’s Got Talent 2017 tonight, as the first 11 acts on AGT 2017 took the stage to perform for a spot in the finals in two weeks. One of those performers was comedian Preacher Lawson, who took on AGT host Tyra Banks and her forehead in his act. Was it a hit or miss for Lawson? Find out in our America’s Got Talent 2017 spoilers below.

While everyone seemed to be waiting for Darci Lynne to perform on America’s Got Talent 2017 tonight, there was plenty of action before she took the stage. The nerves were working overtime tonight, as only five acts will move on to the AGT finale in two weeks. That means another six acts are headed home, so they all wanted to have a perfect night and impress not only the judges but America (since they would be voting on them).

Preacher Lawson is the lone comedian left on America’s Got Talent Season 12. Comedians have a difficult time on this show, as they only have like 90 seconds to make us laugh. For some jokes, it can take that long to build up to the punchline. Regardless, Lawson has made it to the semifinals and was fighting for a spot in the finals tonight.

If you want to laugh with @PreacherLawson again, RETWEET and make sure you vote tonight. #AGT pic.twitter.com/NPLgc745mV — America's Got Talent (@AGT) September 6, 2017

He always has a quick and high-energy act. For tonight, he was talking about kids, both having them and adopting them. After a little time, this is where he started talking about his new girlfriend and him having a kid together. No one knew, but this “new girlfriend” was Tyra Banks. We don’t think she was even aware of the fact that she was dating Preacher.

Lawson talked about himself having big lips and his girlfriend having a big forehead. If they had kids together, their kid would be messed up and you could see them in 4D. It was shocking, but he definitely got some laughs from the crowd and judges on America’s Got Talent 2017.

There was no holding Preacher back from telling the joke, but he had to face Tyra after his performance and she did not seem happy. However, she knows she has a big forehead and was a good sport about it. She did tell her “forehead crew” to come for Lawson on Twitter, which they definitely did.

Me on the left, my bestie on the right #ForeheadCrew pic.twitter.com/JuL9r8r5gm — ????Azä???? (@_LadyAzalea) September 6, 2017

The joke was on Tyra, but will it be enough to get Preacher Lawson into the finals of AGT 2017?

[Featured Image by NBC]