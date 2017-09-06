Disney Cruise Line Shortens Two Current Sailings And Cancels Three Upcoming Sailings Ahead Of Hurricane

As Hurricane Irma continues to be a source of danger on an unknown path, Disney Cruise Line is being proactive even though it may not thrill a lot of those looking forward to their sailings. While the exact path of the storm isn’t known at this time, with sailings into the Caribbean and the Bahamas, Disney has decided to shorten a couple of current sailings and totally cancel three upcoming cruises set to take place in the next week.

The official website of Disney Cruise Line updated their advisory messages on Tuesday evening to advise guests what is going on with the current and upcoming sailings. Those on board the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy were advised of the situations just a bit earlier.

“Based on the projected path of Hurricane Irma, including its expected impact on the Caribbean and Bahamas, Disney Cruise Line is making the following adjustments to itineraries…”

First of all, the two cruises that have been shortened are both arriving back in Port Canaveral on Thursday, September 7, 2017. The Disney Fantasy set out on September 2 and already had a modified itinerary, but it will have its entire sailing shortened by two days.

The Disney Dream set out on September 4 with a modified itinerary as well, and it will have its current sailing shortened by one day.

As for the upcoming sailings that have been canceled? There are three of them in total with two on the Dream and one on the Fantasy.

Disney Dream

The sailings leaving on September 8 and September 11 have both been canceled and refunds will automatically be processed back to the forms of payment used for booking. These guests are also being given a 25 percent discount on a future sailing if they book between the dates of Sept. 18 and Oct. 18, 2017.

Disney Fantasy

The September 9 sailing on the Fantasy has also been canceled with the same deal that refunds are being processed automatically back to the original form of payment used. Guests also have the option to book a future sailing with a 25 percent off discount if they call in the month-long period.

Guests can call 1-855-347-2784 or 07-566-7054 to book another sailing with the discount.

According to the Disney Cruise Line Blog, the Disney Magic and Disney Wonder have not been affected by Hurricane Irma in any fashion as they are in Europe and Alaska respectively.

It was rather expected that there would be some modifications to itineraries for the Disney Cruise Line sailings on the Dream and Fantasy, and those happened. Hurricane Irma has now taken things a step further and caused the total cancellation of three upcoming sailings that will disappoint a lot of guests, but it is for their safety and that of the crew. Disney is going to accommodate all passengers and guests need to make sure to call in for their discounted future sailings.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]