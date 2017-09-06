WWE Rumors: Ring Of Honor Stars The Young Bucks Banned By WWE From Using DX Catchphrase?

A recent batch of WWE rumors has popped up regarding Ring of Honor tag team The Young Bucks and their use of a certain catchphrase that was made famous in WWE. The current Bullet Club stars and Ring of Honor tag team champions recently expressed how much WWE has restricted them from using certain “intellectual properties.” One of those is a famous two-word phrase that was famously used by the tag team D-Generation X quite a bit during WWE’s “Attitude Era.”

As Sportskeeda reported on Tuesday, The Young Bucks have been banned from using the phrase “Suck It” that Billy Gunn, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels of the D-Generation X stable used to famously have the crowd yell after their in-ring promo. The ROH tag team champions discussed the situation on the 68th episode of their YouTube video series “Being The Elite.” The latest episode was appropriately called “Cease & Desist” in reference to the banned catchphrase.

The episode chronicles the duo’s trip in London and also features “The Villain” Marty Skurll and former WWE star Cody Rhodes in it. In one segment of the video they mock the idea of someone taking a gimmick or catchphrase. When they go to do the “Suck It” in their new video, it’s censored with a beeping sound effect.

The Young Bucks tweeted out about all the outrageous things that the WWE has done including banning “Suck It,” taking away Cody Rhodes’ last name, and most recently announcing they’d have superstars working on Christmas night.

In recent years, the intellectual property of wrestling stars has certainly come to the forefront. The Hardy Boyz quickly come to mind as Jeff and Matt made a new gimmick famous while they were in TNA Impact Wrestling, but it’s been only alluded to briefly upon their return to WWE this past year. Most WWE superstars who leave the company end up taking a brand new name once they cross over into another wrestling promotion in order to avoid any property issues with WWE who owns a lot of the names.

While it’s just two words, D-Generation made the “Suck It” phrase popular during their heyday and it’s the identifying phrase of one of professional wrestling’s most famous stables. That said, WWE has been sparse as far as using that particular phrase in recent years as they’ve moved towards a more “PG” environment with their overall programming. Still, the phrase has popped up here or there when DX reunions take place on television shows or at pay-per-view events.

The Young Bucks won’t be hindered by such a ban from the WWE, and as seen in their video they were able to have some fun with the whole “cease and desist” order. They even suggested the idea that WWE’s 205 Live star Jack Gallagher is making good use of an umbrella, something that The Bullet Club’s “Villain” Marty Skurll does on the regular.

Fans can only wonder, if and when The Young Bucks join the WWE in the future, what sorts of gimmicks and phrases will be available for their use.

