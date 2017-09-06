‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Heather Webber Reveals Secret Q Twin To Franco — Edward Took Truth To His Grave

General Hospital spoilers tease that when Steve Burton is back in two weeks wearing Jason Morgan’s former face, it will rock Port Charles. But two people that won’t be too surprised are Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) and Heather Webber (Robin Mattson). GH spoilers say Heather has known this day of reckoning was coming for years and she will finally share the truth with her son Franco. Only two people knew the secret, her and Edward Quartermaine (John Ingle), but Edward took the secret to his grave. Now the skeletons are about to come flying out of the Quartermaine closet.

“Jason” struggles for life at GH as truth comes out

Despite lots of Billy Miller fans threatening to quit watching the ABC soap if they change his character, there are big changes coming anyway. One of them is the reveal, at long last, of a missing Quartermaine heir. It has been rumored for years that there is a missing Q kid, but everyone thought it might have been Tracy Quartermaine’s (Jane Elliot) kid that was lost. It’s not. It was Alan Quartermaine’s (Stuart Damon) second son and a twin to the guy we all know as Jason Quartermaine who turned into Stone Cold Jason Morgan. He has a twin, and for decades, only crazy Heather Webber and his grandfather Edward knew the secret. But very soon, Franco will learn the truth.

As dramatic as this week has been, it's always a good idea to stop for a laugh (courtesy of Billy Miller). #GH #behindthescenes pic.twitter.com/fp3tBwMYof — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 30, 2017

General Hospital spoilers reveal that the photo that Franco found in his boxes was left for him by his nutty mom Heather because she wanted him to start asking questions about the past. Remember, Franco wasn’t raised by Heather; he was raised by Betsy Frank (played by Betsy Franco). Heather sold her biological son Franco to Betsy, but the latest GH rumor is that she also sold a child whose mother was her cousin Susan Moore (Gail Ramsey). Both Franco and Jason Morgan share the same birth date of September 14, and that was what led to the Franco/Jason twin conspiracy a few years back. Now it will come out that there is a twin but it was never Franco. All this comes out while one of the Q twins lies seriously injured at GH, and possibly dying.

Franco questions both his parents

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central reveal that Franco grills his biological father Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) about the photo of the two kids, but on Friday, September 8, Scott doesn’t know anything helpful. Scott had a hand in Jason’s past because he helped raise little Jason Q briefly when Scott was married to Susan up until her murder. That leaves Franco with no choice but to go to the Miscavige Hospital for the Criminally Insane to see his mad mother. Franco wants answers from his mom on what she knows about him and the friend he thought was imaginary, but who’s obviously quite real.

An unexpected gesture pushes Franco to look at things he's been avoiding. An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/VRMqc7VfYV — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 1, 2017

Heather loves her secrets, but she also loves revealing them at the right time. With Jason in the hospital fighting for his life, General Hospital spoilers tease that Heather is finally ready to tell what she knows about Susan Moore, Jason Morgan, and the missing Quartermaine kid. Franco will be stunned to learn that Jason had a twin, and when Heather sold her son Franco to Betsy Frank, she also sold one of Susan’s twins. However, at some point, Jason’s twin was taken from Betsy, or she sold her stolen baby to someone else. Either way, only Heather and Edward Q knew the truth because Edward provided for this missing mystery child in his last will and testament.

Heather confirmed the missing Q in Edward’s will

For any GH fan that wants to refresh their memory, Soap Central‘s recap of General Hospital from November 21, 2012, reminds us that the day after Edward Quartermaine died, Heather discovered he also knew the secret. Heather snuck out of Ferncliff Sanitarium and into the Quartermaine mansion to look for Edward’s will. The document was in his desk, and after she read it, Heather commented that Edward “thought of everything.” Heather replaced it in the drawer, and no one ever knew she read it. Later, when a straitjacketed Heather was hauled back to the loony bin, she made a cryptic remark that ties to the events happening today.

In the final moments of that Thanksgiving 2012 episode, Heather was seen lying on her bed, trussed up like a turkey, rocking back and forth singing madly to herself that she “knew something” the Quartermaines didn’t know. None of the living Qs knew because Edward took the secret to his grave. In coming days, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Heather finally spills the beans to Franco that Jason did indeed have a twin. Steve Burton comes back to GH on September 18, but it will be a while before the secret becomes widely known and the plot reveals which of the twins grew up in Port Charles, where the one has been all this time, and which one will be played by Steve Burton.

You can dig into General Hospital history to remind you of these events or, if you’re a newer viewer, check them out for the first time. It seems that for Jean Passanante’s final storyline, she dug into the history of GH to come up with a twisty plot for Burton’s return. Get current on Kiki’s coming trouble with Dr. Bensch, Griffin and Ava getting even closer, and the rumored Nikolas recast since it’s been confirmed the ABC soap is auditioning actors. Check back often for more General Hospital spoilers and news.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock and Marsaili McGrath/Getty Images]