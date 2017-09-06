Beyoncé Opens Up About Her Faith, Works With Her Pastor On Hurricane Harvey Efforts

Beyoncé is a multifaceted person as she is a performer. The singer revealed that she’s constantly praying for her hometown of Houston, where she was born and raised. She’s working with Pastor Rudy Rasmus of St. John’s United Methodist Church to provide relief to the thousands of victims who have been displaced by the raging floodwaters.

“My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help,” Beyoncé told the Houston Chronicle.

“I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor to implement a plan to help as many as we can.”

Beyonce launched BeyGOOD in 2013 during her “Mrs. Carter World Tour.” This organization partners with charities across the globe to help give people jobs, clothing, counseling, housing, food, and medical assistance. Last week, Beyoncé posted a black-and-white photo of herself on Instagram holding the Texas flag and telling followers that she’s praying for Texas. The Instagram post received over 1 million likes.

Rasmus, her childhood pastor, spoke out about the singer and her mother, Tina Lawson, who he said helped out after previous natural disasters ravaged their hometown. Beyoncé may be known as “Queen Bey” but she still has a special connection to Houston. She did not forget where she came from. Bey never turned her back on Houston. She’s willing to help Houston any way that she can.

“When Hurricane Katrina hit, they were present for us,” Rasmus said in exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“When Ike devastated Houston, they were present for us, and times in between, so now won’t be any different. I’m counting on them right now.”

Rasmus revealed that Beyoncé will make a “significant donation” for hurricane relief efforts. The donation will help the areas that have been impacted the most. She will continue to work with Ramus in the relief efforts. Beyoncé is making good use of her resources and her platform to help those in need in Houston and surrounding areas in Texas.

Rasmus said those who want to help can visit the Bread of Life, Inc. website. They can also visit St. John’s Church in downtown Houston to drop off non-perishable items or to sign up to volunteer. For more information on how to help and/or donate to Hurricane Harvey efforts, please click here.

