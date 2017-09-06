Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Standifer Shares A Steamy New Instagram Photo

Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, are still together, despite a recent cheating scandal.

While Ryan Edwards has remained silent in regard to claims of trying to hook up with women on Tinder, his wife has remained active on social media and on Tuesday, she posted a photo of herself and Edwards preparing to kiss.

Although Mackenzie Standifer didn’t share a caption with her photo, it seemed to do the talking, especially considering the shocking rumors that recently arose in regard to Ryan Edwards’ alleged online behavior with other women.

When rumors first began swirling in August in regard to Ryan Edwards’ alleged Tinder account, which he was reportedly using to try and hook up with and gain racy photos from other women, fans began wondering about a potential divorce. However, within just a short period of time, Standifer made it clear that she and Edwards weren’t parting ways.

Despite the shocking rumors against him, Ryan Edwards’ marriage remains intact and soon, fans may get to see how the drama between them unfolded. Although viewers of Teen Mom OG will have to wait and see what will be shown on the show, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup claimed the couple had been filming amid the cheating scandal.

The outlet also said that Mackenzie Standifer was allegedly trying to get a free trip out of MTV for agreeing to film scenes for the upcoming season amid her drama with Ryan Edwards. That said, the network reportedly turned the idea down.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer got married in May and on the way to their ceremony, as Teen Mom OG fans will recall, Edwards nearly nodded off while driving. Shortly thereafter, the reality dad was questioned about his potential use of Xanax.

After filming the scene in question, Ryan Edwards entered into a weeks-long rehab program.

Ryan Edwards, his family, and his co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Farrah Abraham, Catelynn Lowell, and Amber Portwood, are currently in production on Teen Mom OG Season 7.

